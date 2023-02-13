Georgia Judge Will Unseal a Grand Jury Report Report on Trump’s Election Meddling

Reuters

The countdown has begun, now that a judge in Georgia has ordered key portions of a secret grand jury report to be made public—one that decided whether an Atlanta-area prosecutor should seek to indict former President Donald Trump for trying to fake election results there.

For months, a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County heard evidence about the way Trump tried to meddle in the state’s election—and created a report with specific recommendations on whether Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis should put together a second grand jury to indict him. The DA has been investigating whether Trump broke the law when he demanded that Georgia’s top elections official “find 11,780 votes” for him that didn’t exist to overturn the 2020 election.

The report itself is not an indictment—but it is a key step toward the historic step of indicting a former American president.

