Imogen Thomas flaunts her figure in a skimpy green thong bikini during family getaway in Miami

Imogen Thomas shared a series of bikini photos from her family outing in Miami, where her daughter Ariana turned 10. She posed with her two daughters, Siera and Ariana, and enjoyed a day at the pool and beach while celebrating Ariana’s birthday. Imogen said she was “tired of being single” and has since been dating again. She shut down her swimsuit business in April 2019 after divorcing her ex-partner. Imogen found fame on Big Brother in 2011 and had an affair with Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs. Imogen Thomas shared bikini photos from her family outing in Miami, where her daughter Ariana turned 10. She posed with her two daughters, enjoyed a day at the pool and celebrated Ariana’s birthday. She is now dating again after being “tired of being single” and shut down her swimsuit business in 2019. Imogen found fame on Big Brother in 2011 and had an affair with Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs.

