Moldova: President accuses Russia of plotting coup

Moldova: President accuses Russia of plotting coup

Moldova’s president Maia Sandu has accused Russia of plotting a coup to overthrow the country’s pro-European government. Sandu said the plot would involve saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters attacking state buildings. This comes after Ukraine’s president warned of a Russian plan to destroy Moldova and days after the country’s prime minister resigned. The US and UK have sanctioned Moldovan oligarchs involved in the plot, while the EU granted Moldova candidate status in 2022. Sandu said the state institutions were working to prevent the Russian plan and urged the parliament to pass laws to protect national security.

