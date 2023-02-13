WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Queen Consort Camilla has postponed her engagements for the rest of the week after experiencing symptoms of a cold. She had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston and a library in Telford to thank staff and volunteers. Buckingham Palace said she hopes to feel well enough to get engaged again on Wednesday. Camilla previously tested positive for Covid and had to cancel a visit to the Cheltenham Festival last year.

Camilla cancels royal engagement in the West Midlands due to ‘seasonal illness’