Mon. Feb 13th, 2023
News

Camilla cancels royal engagement in the West Midlands due to ‘seasonal illness’

By

Feb 13, 2023 , , , , , ,
Camilla cancels royal engagement in the West Midlands due to ‘seasonal illness’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Queen Consort Camilla has postponed her engagements for the rest of the week after experiencing symptoms of a cold. She had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston and a library in Telford to thank staff and volunteers. Buckingham Palace said she hopes to feel well enough to get engaged again on Wednesday. Camilla previously tested positive for Covid and had to cancel a visit to the Cheltenham Festival last year.

Camilla cancels royal engagement in the West Midlands due to ‘seasonal illness’

By

Related Post

News

WATCH: White House Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Feb 13, 2023
News

U-Haul Driver Plows Into People In Brooklyn, Injuring 8 In ‘Violent Rampage’: NYPD

Feb 13, 2023
News

How to Stream High School Football Games Live

Feb 13, 2023

You missed

News

WATCH: White House Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Feb 13, 2023
News

U-Haul Driver Plows Into People In Brooklyn, Injuring 8 In ‘Violent Rampage’: NYPD

Feb 13, 2023
News

How to Stream High School Football Games Live

Feb 13, 2023
News

Everything You Need to Know to Watch Masters Golf 2023 Live Streaming in the United States

Feb 13, 2023
Generated by Feedzy