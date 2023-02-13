WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 12-year-old boy, Donaly Martínez, was shot and killed by a police officer during a carnival in the Dominican Republic. Tensions flared when police attempted to forcibly seize a speaker and Anthony Martínez, the boy’s father, lunged at the officer. The officer allegedly fired his weapon and Donaly Martínez was killed. The local prosecutor’s office has requested to keep the officer in custody for a year as part of the investigation. Santiago’s Mayor Abel Martínez has denounced the police response and called for police reform.

Boy, 12, ‘shot dead’ by cop at Dominican Republic carnival