NFL Player Turned School Superintendent: I Was Ousted for Reporting Racism

Wayland Public Schools

A former NFL player turned educator has filed a discrimination complaint against a Massachusetts school district and several local agencies for “explicitly racist behavior” while he was serving as superintendent.

Dr. Omar Easy, the ousted superintendent of Wayland Public Schools, filed the complaint Friday against the school district, the school board, the Town of Wayland, and individuals on the school board, claiming he was the victim of racial discrimination and retaliation.

“As a result of [the] Respondents’ discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, significant harm, including emotional distress,” Easy wrote in the complaint.

Read more at The Daily Beast.