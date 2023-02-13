Wells Fargo Autograph Card Review

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card is one of the best credit card options if you’re looking for a no-annual-fee cash-back card with a solid welcome bonus — especially if you spend a lot in its 3x bonus categories (dining, travel, gas, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans).

Review: Is the Wells Fargo Autograph the Best Credit Card for You?

The no-annual-fee Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card is the newest Wells Fargo credit card. It earns up to 3x points with no limits on restaurants, gas stations, travel, phone plans, transit, and popular streaming services. Plus, there’s a good welcome bonus for new cardholders: Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. That’s worth Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card when redeemed as cash.

This card also offers a decent array of benefits, including cell phone protection and car rental insurance. There’s also a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card (then a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card APR), which is helpful if you have big expenses coming up you need to pay for over time.

Depending on your spending habits, other no-annual-fee cash-back cards could be a better fit for you. Be sure to assess your typical expenses before you commit to this card — if you don’t spend a lot in the bonus categories, you’ll be stuck earning just 1 point per dollar on your other purchases.

If that’s the case, a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (2% cash rewards on purchases) or Chase Freedom Unlimited® (at least 1.5% back on all spending) could earn you more rewards on your spending. Be sure to check out Insider’s guide to the best cash back credit cards for all the top options.

How to Earn Rewards From the Wells Fargo Autograph Card

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card earns 3 points per dollar with no spending caps in the following categories:

Dining (eating places and restaurants, drinking places, fast food restaurants, caterers)Travel (airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, car rentals, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds)Gas (gas stations, automated fuel dispensers, and electric vehicle charging stations)Transit (passenger railways, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways, parking lots, and garages)Popular streaming services (cable and other pay television, digital goods, books, movie, music, and continuity/subscription services)Phone plans (landline and cell phone providers)

All other purchases earn 1 point per dollar, so this isn’t a good card to use for non-bonus category spending.

Of note here is the popular streaming services category, which actually includes cable and other types of pay television. In addition, the streaming services that qualify (listed in full here) currently include:

Apple ArcadeApple Fitness+Apple MusicApple News+Apple TV+Disney+ESPN+Pandora PlusPandora PremiumPeacockPrime VideoSling TVSpotify PremiumYouTube TV

How to Use Wells Fargo Rewards Points

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card cardholders have a wide variety of ways to redeem their points. Points are worth 1 cent each, and you can cash them in for:

Purchases you’ve already made on your account (in the form of a statement credit)A credit to a qualifying Wells Fargo checking account, credit card, or mortgage (applied to the principal balance)Gift cardsFlights, hotels, or car rentals through Wells Fargo RewardsPay with points at participating merchants, such as PayPal

Note that cash redemptions online or by phone are available in $25 increments only; if you choose to make a redemption via a withdrawal from a Wells Fargo ATM, it’s in $20 increments.

Cardholders also have the option to transfer points to another Wells Fargo Rewards account they own, share them with another Wells Fargo customer, or add them to an existing rewards pool.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card Benefits and Features

Despite having a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card annual fee, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card actually offers a substantial set of benefits that can save cardholders money.

Introductory 0% APR

If you have big expenses approaching, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card can help you save on interest if you need to spread out payments over time. New cardholders receive a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, followed by a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card APR.

That’s not the longest 0% APR offer available today, but it’s still a decent deal. Just be sure you have the means and a plan to pay off your balance before the intro period expires, otherwise, you may be on the hook for high interest charges.

Cell phone protection

There are only a handful of no-annual-fee cards out there that come with cell phone protection, including the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. When you use the card to pay your monthly wireless bill, you’ll receive cell phone coverage for damage or theft up to a maximum of $600 per claim (with a $25 deductible).

There’s a maximum of two claims per 12-month period, and coverage is secondary to other insurance you may have, like cell phone insurance programs, homeowner’s, renter’s, automobile, or employer’s policies. Keep in mind, too, that lost phones are not covered. You can read about all the exclusions and limitations here.

Car rental insurance

When you use the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card to pay for your car rental and decline the rental agency’s collision loss/damage insurance, you can be covered for damage or theft on eligible rentals.

In the US, this coverage is secondary to any personal auto insurance you may have; otherwise, it’s primary car rental insurance regardless of your other coverage.

Travel and emergency services assistance

If you’re away from home and run into an emergency, as a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card holder you can call a 24-hour toll-free number to speak to a benefits administrator. The benefits administrator can help send messages to your immediate family on your behalf, refer you to local English-speaking medical professionals, arrange shipment of lost luggage, and more. The assistance is free, but you’ll be responsible for any costs incurred, such as paying for medical services.

Roadside dispatch

If you run into trouble while driving, you can call the 24/7 dispatch network to arrange services like standard towing, tire changing, lockout service, and fuel delivery. There is a cost for each service, currently set at $69.95.

Visa Signature Concierge

If you need help finding and booking travel itineraries, dinner reservations, event tickets, and more, you can call the Visa Signature Concierge hotline for assistance. You’ll be responsible for the costs associated with anything you book.

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

As a Visa Signature card, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card grants you access to the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, a group of hotels where you’ll be eligible for a best available rate guarantee, room upgrades when available, complimentary breakfast for two, and more. You need to book through the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection website to be eligible for these benefits.

Emergency cash disbursement and card replacement

If you lose your Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card, you can get an emergency cash advance and a card replacement within one to three days after contacting Wells Fargo. Just keep in mind that cash advance and interest fees will apply to the cash advance.

My Wells Fargo Deals

My Wells Fargo Deals are offers for cash back when you shop with certain merchants such as Starbucks and Airbnb, meet any specified requirements, and pay with your Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card. The deals are personalized, and you can access them through your card account.

Fees and Costs

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card doesn’t charge an annual fee, and it doesn’t add foreign transaction fees, so it’s a good card to use if you’re traveling abroad.

Like most other cards, there are fees for cash advances ($10 or 5% of the amount of each advance, whichever is greater), balance transfers (3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5), and late payments ($40). If you’re looking for a balance transfer credit card, you’ll want to look elsewhere, either with another Wells Fargo card or an option from another issuer.

Compare Wells Fargo Autograph vs Other Wells Fargo Cards

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Annual fee

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Rewards rate

3x points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

2% cash rewards on purchases

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Welcome bonus

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Card benefits

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card (then a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card APR)

Cell phone protection

Car rental insurance

Emergency cash disbursement and card replacement

Roadside dispatch

Travel and emergency assistance services

Visa Signature Concierge

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

No foreign transaction fees

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (then a Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card APR)

Cell phone protection

Visa Signature Concierge

Roadside dispatch

Travel and emergency assistance services

Emergency cash disbursement and card replacement

Access to the Visa Signature Hotel Collection

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card (then Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card APR)

Cell phone protection

Review

Wells Fargo Active Cash card review

Wells Fargo Reflect credit card review

Wells Fargo Autograph vs Other No-annual-fee Rewards Credit Cards

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Annual fee

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Rewards rate

3x points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

10% cash back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases through November 14, 2024

5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3% cash back on dining, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), eligible streaming services, and entertainment

1% cash back on all other purchases

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets*

3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases*

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations*

1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Card benefits

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card (then a Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card APR)

Cell phone protection

Car rental insurance

Emergency cash disbursement and card replacement

Roadside dispatch

Travel and emergency assistance services

Visa Signature Concierge

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

No foreign transaction fees

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card (then a Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card APR)

Extended warranty***

Travel accident insurance***

Travel assistance services

Complimentary Uber One membership, through November 14, 2024 (activation required)

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (then a Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express APR)

Up to $180 per year in Home Chef credits ($15 per month)

Up to $84 per year in credits toward The Disney Bundle subscription ($7 per month)

Car rental insurance

Global Assist Hotline

Purchase protection

Review

Capital One SavorOne card review

Blue Cash Everyday Amex card review

*3% back on up to $6,000 spent in purchases in a calendar year, then 1% back

Wells Fargo Autograph Card Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is the Wells Fargo Autograph card worth it?

If you’re looking for a credit card that earns cash back with no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card could definitely be worth it. It earns 3 points per dollar on a wide variety of common purchases: restaurants, travel, gas, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. While rewards are earned as points, each point is equal to 1 cent and you can’t transfer them to travel partners to get more value, so you’re effectively earning cash back.

What credit score do you need to get the Wells Fargo Autograph card?

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card requires a credit score in the good to excellent range to be considered for approval, which translates to a FICO score of at least 670.

Is the Wells Fargo Autograph metal?

The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card has a metal core that’s coated in plastic.

Does the Wells Fargo Autograph have foreign transaction fees?

No, the Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card does not add foreign transaction fees, so you won’t get charged extra for international purchases.

