U-Haul Driver Plows Into People In Brooklyn, Injuring 8 In ‘Violent Rampage’: NYPD

In New York City on Monday, several people were injured when a U-Haul truck driven by a man struck them.

The police managed to corner the out-of-control vehicle against a building following a pursuit that lasted several miles through Brooklyn.

Eight individuals were injured, with two of them being in critical condition, according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Eyewitnesses reported seeing pedestrians and e-bike riders lying on the ground after being hit by the truck.

Despite the driver’s actions being described as a “violent rampage through Brooklyn,” there is no indication of terrorism being involved, said Sewell.

The truck raced through the Bay Ridge neighborhood in Brooklyn, hitting individuals on the sidewalk, before being stopped near the entrance to a tunnel leading to Manhattan.

The suspect is now in custody, and the police are investigating seven different scenes.

