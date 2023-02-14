Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
Newsmax Host Wants Black National Anthem to ‘Be Illegal’

Newsmax host and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson was so mad that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was performed at this year’s Super Bowl that he demanded the hymn—often referred to as the Black national anthem—be made “illegal.”

The right-wing edgelord was grateful, however, that other conservatives were just as upset as he was about the “woke culture” on display at the big game, specifically praising GOP gubernatorial loser Kari Lake for refusing to stand when the song was played.

Johnson, who also serves as chief creative officer for MAGA student group Turning Point USA, devoted a good portion of his Monday podcast to railing against the NFL’s decision to play the song, which was performed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Her performance preceded both “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was sung by country star Chris Stapleton.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.

