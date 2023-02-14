Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
Biden Fires Architect of Capitol After Backlash Over Report That Found Abuse Of Office

President Biden terminated J. Brett Blanton, the Architect of the Capitol, on Monday, following allegations of misuse of government resources and absence from the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riot, according to a White House official.

Blanton’s termination came amid calls for his firing or resignation from both sides of the political spectrum, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who made the request earlier on Monday.

The White House official stated, “After conducting a thorough investigation, the President directed the termination of the Architect of the Capitol.”

Previously, an inspector general report had accused Blanton of abuse of government property, wasting taxpayer dollars, and violating ethics. The report claimed that Blanton allowed his family to use a government-owned vehicle for personal trips to South Carolina and Florida. Additionally, the report accused Blanton, who was appointed by former President Trump, of offering tours to “patriots” in the weeks leading up to the November 2020 election.

