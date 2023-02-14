Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Bowl Take Is Hilariously Bad

REUTERS

Far-right lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again inserted herself into matters she knows nothing about—and social media users aren’t having it.

The Georgia congresswoman made a predictably ham-fisted comment regarding Super Bowl performances and diversity on Sunday, praising country singer Chris Stapleton on Twitter for his rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner ”ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl,” she tweeted. “But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness.”

