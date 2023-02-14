Julia Fox Defends Walking in an Alexander Wang Fashion Week Show

REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Uncut Gems actress and subversive fashion plate Julia Fox has never been one to shy away from a controversy, and that continues to be true during New York Fashion Week. This time, Fox is catching flack for walking the runway in a recent presentation by Alexander Wang, the prominent fashion designer and former creative director of Balenciaga who was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of anonymous victims in 2020.

In response to a wave of social media commenters indignant that Fox would continue to engage with Wang, the actress posted the following (now-deleted) comment on TikTok, according to the Twitter account @juliafoxsource: “2 b frank I love cancel culture but we do need to leave room for rehabilitation & for those who put in the work & heal & learn from their mistakes.”

Three years ago, model Owen Mooney posted a TikTok accusing a “really famous fashion designer” of groping him at a club, after which several people reached out to the Instagram account @ShitModelMgmt to allege that Wang had, in some instances, given them bottles of water they were unaware had been laced with MDMA.

