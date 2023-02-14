The best ways to use a Marriott Bonvoy 35,000-point free night certificate — from swanky beach destinations to upscale international hotels

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Cards like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless and Bonvoy Business come with an anniversary certificate you can use for a night at the luxurious St. Regis Bangkok.

Marriott Bonvoy

Some Marriott cards come with an annual free hotel night certificate worth up to 35,000 points.

These include the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card.

It’s easy to get a value much higher than the card’s annual fee if you redeem at pricey hotels.

One of my favorite all-around credit card perks is the anniversary free night certificate that many of the best hotel credit cards offer. Depending on how you use them, these can easily offset your card’s annual fee and even help you come out ahead in the long run.

With four different Marriott Bonvoy credit cards in my wallet, I’ve gotten quite a few chances to explore redemption options for the 35,000-point free night certificates that most of those cards carry.

Today we’re going to take a look at how to earn these valuable rewards, and some of your best options for redeeming them in the US and internationally.

How to earn Marriott Bonvoy 35,000-point free night certificates

Marriott is the largest hotel company in the world, with an equally impressive credit card portfolio issued by both Chase and American Express. These Marriott co-branded credit cards offer a 35,000-point anniversary free night certificate:

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card – Product Name Only: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit CardMarriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card – Product Name Only: Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® CardMarriott Bonvoy American Express Card: No longer open to new applications

If you have the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, you can also earn a second 35,000-point free night certificate each calendar year when you spend $60,000 or more on your card. And Marriott Titanium elites can pad their balance even more by selecting a 40,000-point free night certificate as their 75-night choice benefit, adding even more flexibility.

How much are 35,000 Marriott points worth?

Marriott points are worth 0.7 cents apiece based on Insider’s latest points and miles valuations, so you can expect to get a value of around $245 from a 35,000-point hotel. That said, it’s certainly possible to get much more value in expensive cities or during popular times.

Marriott Bonvoy has added the ability to “top up” free night certificate values with up to 15,000 points. This means you can now use your 35,000-point free night certificates at hotels that cost up to 50,000 points.

There are plenty of great opportunities to redeem these certificates, including multiple choices in most major cities in the US. Let’s take a look at some of the best options to consider, both in the US and internationally.

The best hotels for redeeming a 35,000-point Marriott free night certificate

All of the cards that offer these free night certificates carry annual fees in the ~$100 range (from Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card up to Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card for the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card).

That’s a pretty low bar in terms of breaking even, and in fact, many hotels in the 35,000-point range sell for $200 to $400 a night depending on the season. That’s one of the reasons that I’m happy to carry so many Bonvoy cards. Not only do I consistently break even, but I also usually end up coming out several hundred dollars ahead thanks to the value of my free nights.

W Chicago City Center

You can redeem a 35,000-point Marriott certificate at the W Chicago — City Center on standard and off-peak dates.

Marriott Bonvoy

While Chicago is one of the only cities in the world to be home to two W hotels, the W Chicago — City Center location is an ideal choice for tourists and business travelers alike thanks to its prime location in the loop, just blocks away from The Art Institute of Chicago and Millennium Park.

To find award pricing that fits a 35,000-point certificate, search for your hotel on Marriott’s website and choose “flexible dates” instead of your specific travel dates. You’ll see a monthly calendar with award pricing on individual dates.

Award nights here range from 30,000 to 42,000 points. That makes it easy to use your certificate outright, or add a few thousand points as a top-up at times when rates exceed 35,000 points.

The hotel’s public spaces underwent an intense renovation a few years back, resulting in a design that pays homage to the city’s history, complementing the historic status of the 1928 Beaux-Arts building that houses the hotel. Inside, you’ll find 403 guest rooms and suites, which are slated to get refreshed over the coming years.

The Adolphus, Autograph Collection, Dallas

The historic Adolphus Hotel in Dallas is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection.

Marriott Bonvoy

Built by the founder of Anheuser-Busch, the Adolphus Hotel has been an iconic part of the downtown Dallas skyline for over 100 years. The interior design seamlessly blends modern luxury with a storied past, making The Adolphus an absolute steal relative to the value it offers.

Award nights at the Adolphus go as low as 30,000 points and max out at 42,000 points. There are plenty of sub-35,000 point dates, but you could always add points to a certificate to make up the difference if you’re traveling in the peak season.

The property is an especially great choice for Marriott elites, who get unlimited free coffee at Otto’s coffee in the lobby and all the normal benefits they’re used to.

The Ben, Autograph Collection, West Palm Beach

Take in the gorgeous water views at Spruzzo, The Ben’s rooftop lounge.

Marriott Bonvoy

West Palm Beach can be an expensive destination, with “Billionaire’s Row” easily visible just off the coast. Surprisingly, there aren’t all that many luxury branded hotels, making Marriott’s The Ben, Autograph Collection an even easier choice.

The hotel boasts a sophisticated yet approachable design, with light wood tones and tons of indoor plants in the lobby and restaurant. Spacious balconies make the already desirable ocean-facing rooms even more enticing, and with prices often approaching $400 a night this is a great choice for redeeming your free night certificates.

It may be hard to find availability, though — The Ben costs over 50,000 points for peak summer dates, but you can find plenty of nights for as little as 40,000 points, as well. In this case, you could redeem a 35,000-point free night certificate and “top it up” with up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points to complete your booking.

St. Regis Bangkok

The St. Regis Bangkok is in a lower category than many other luxury Marriott Bonvoy hotels, and boasts an outdoor swimming pool on the 15th floor.

Marriott Bonvoy

If you’re looking for a surefire way to get great value out of your free night certificate, consider traveling somewhere where local markets cause luxury hotels to be priced cheaper. The St. Regis Bangkok is a perfect example, on par with many St. Regis hotels you’d find in North America (though none of the ones I’ve stayed at have come even close to competing with Thailand’s incredible service culture).

Award prices typically fluctuate between 34,000 and 42,000 points per night. That’s an outstanding deal for a St. Regis property.

The hotel is located just a few blocks from Lumphini park, with easy access to multiple MRT lines to get around the city.

Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park

You’ll be within walking distance of major attractions if you use your certificate at the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park.

Marriott Bonvoy

Sydney can be a lovely walking city, weather permitting, which is why the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park is incredibly well located. It takes just 20 to 25 minutes to stroll down to Circular Quay and the Opera House, or to grab dinner in The Rocks.

You’ll pay anywhere from 31,000 to 42,000 points per night here, so depending on the season you may be able to redeem a certificate without a top-up, or use just a few thousand points to make up the difference.

The hotel itself felt modern and comfortable, with spacious guest rooms and one of the best club lounges I’ve ever seen. When we arrived one night to find the lounge full, we were quickly escorted down to the lobby bar and treated to complimentary drinks and a massive plate of canapés before we’d even had a chance to order!

What to know about Marriott 35K free night certificates

Whether your travels take you to Australia, Thailand, Chicago, or just about anywhere else, Marriott’s 35,000-point free night certificates are incredibly flexible and versatile. And they’re even more so now because Marriott Bonvoy has started allowing members to “top up” certificates with up to 15,000 points.

Marriott has thousands of eligible properties for you to choose from, whether you prefer family-friendly hotels or upscale resorts. It’s rare to be able to “buy” a free night at a St. Regis, W, or Autograph Collection hotel for just the cost of a credit card annual fee, but that’s precisely what you can do by holding the right Marriott credit cards.

