Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly Train Derailment Near Houston

Splendora, TEXAS – A fatal collision in Splendora occurred Monday when a truck collided with a train, resulting in a derailment.

Aerial footage captured by KHOU showed several train cars had come off the tracks.

The crash took place near U.S. 59 north at Midline, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Cleanup efforts are underway.

The Splendora Police Department is conducting the investigation.

Train Derailment https://t.co/diHt7cEBhY pic.twitter.com/pMcqJoiS0n

— MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 13, 2023

UPDATE: Train derailment scene still working in norther MONTGOMERY COUNTY. I-69/ US 59 northbound mainlanes back open at Fosteria Rd near Splendora. The northbound frontage road remains closed. pic.twitter.com/jjlPlJ2a0m

— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 13, 2023

No additional information has been released regarding the individual who died in the accident.

