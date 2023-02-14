Elite Ballet Director Accused of Attacking Critic With Dogshit at Opera House

Bärbel Miemietz/Wikimedia

Prominent German ballet director Marco Goecke of the Hannover Opera House has been accused of smearing his dog’s feces on a dance critic’s face at the premiere of his new show on Saturday.

The alleged attack came after Wiebke Huester—a writer for Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung—wrote an unfavorable review of a production staged by Goecke with the Nederlands Dans Theater, which was performed in The Hague.

The review, published on the same day of the alleged attack on Huester, described the show, called In the Dutch Mountain, as a “disgrace” that could make an audience “go insane and be killed by boredom while watching.”

