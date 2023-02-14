How to earn, use, and maximize Marriott points — from luxury resort stays to over 35 airline partners, you can’t beat the flexibility

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Marriott Bonvoy points are easy to earn, and you can redeem them for stays at upscale hotels like the Paris Marriott Champs Elysées.

The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program includes over 7,000 properties across 30 brands worldwide.

You can earn Marriott points from paid stays, co-branded credit cards, or flexible points transfers.

Marriott has eliminated its award chart and now uses dynamic pricing with all hotels.

With over 7,000 properties under its umbrella, Marriott is by far the largest major hotel chain. Size isn’t everything, but its broad footprint is great news for Marriott customers who’ll usually have multiple hotels to choose from in big cities and smaller destinations all over the world.

Marriott leapfrogged into this number-one spot a few years ago when it acquired Starwood Hotels. In the process, it picked up some of the most aspirational points hotels on the planet (think overwater bungalows in Bora Bora, luxury villas in the desert, ski resorts in Aspen, and so much more), while preserving some of the most popular features of the old Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program.

Flexibility is one of the most valuable and underrated things for award travelers to focus on, but Marriott makes it easy with the 30 different brands that are part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. If you’re looking for a luxury hotel, you can choose from well-known brands like St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, and JW Marriott. At the same time, budget or extended-stay travelers often have their pick of multiple Courtyard, Aloft, or Four Points properties within the same city.

And if your plans change and you don’t need to book a hotel, Marriott lets you transfer your points to over 35 different airlines — it’s hard to find more versatility than that.

Here’s everything you need to know to start earning and redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points.

How to earn Marriott points

Earn points from Marriott Bonvoy hotel stays

There are plenty of different ways to earn Marriott points, but let’s start with the simplest: earning points on hotel stays. Marriott Bonvoy members earn 10 points per eligible dollar spent on hotel stays at most brands (5 points per dollar at Element, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, and Homes and Villas by Marriott International; 2.5 points per dollar at Marriott Executive Apartments), including room rate, food and beverage, spa treatments, and other incidental charges.

Marriott Bonvoy brands

AC HotelsAloftAutograph CollectionCourtyard by MarriottDelta HotelsDesign HotelsEDITIONElementFairfield Inn & SuitesFour Points by SheratonGaylord HotelsHomes & Villas by Marriott InternationalJW MarriottLe MeridienThe Luxury CollectionMarriott Executive ApartmentsMarriott Hotels & ResortsMarriott Vacation ClubMoxy HotelsProtea HotelsRenaissance HotelsResidence Inn The Ritz-CarltonSheratonSpringHill SuitesSt. RegisTownePlace SuitesTribute PortfolioW HotelsWestin

If you stay enough with Marriott to earn elite status, you’ll earn a bonus multiplier at the following rates:

Marriott Silver status: 10% bonusMarriott Gold status: 25% bonusMarriott Platinum status: 50% bonusMarriott Titanium status: 75% bonusMarriott Ambassador status: 75% bonus

This means that a general member of the Marriott program who spends $500 staying at a hotel (excluding taxes) will earn 5,000 points ($500 x 10 points per dollar), while a top-tier Ambassador elite member would earn 8,750 points on the same stay ($500 x 17.5 points per dollar). Marriott makes it really easy to earn elite status by holding the right combination of credit cards, and if you’re spending a lot of money at Marriott properties this can be a great way to turbocharge your earnings.

While you can earn Marriott elite status the old-fashioned way with frequent hotel stays, credit cards offer a powerful shortcut and can help boost your earning rates. All Marriott credit cards offer at least Silver elite status and come with a minimum of 15 elite night credits that can help you upgrade to the next level.

You’re allowed to earn one set of credits from a personal card and one from a business card each year, meaning that if you hold, for example, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, you’ll earn 40 elite night credits a year. That means you just need to spend 35 nights in a hotel in order to earn Titanium status and the extra perks it unlocks.

Another elite-status tip: If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll get complimentary Marriott Gold elite status — just be sure to activate the benefit, as it doesn’t happen automatically.

When booking stays at a Marriott hotel, it’s important to book directly with Marriott and make sure that your Bonvoy number is attached to the reservation to make sure your points post correctly. I’ve personally had a lot of problems with hotels posting the incorrect number of points to my account — as many as 50% of my stays have issues, so I strongly recommend double-checking your earnings after you check out to make sure everything is correct.

Earn points from Marriott credit cards

Marriott is one of the only travel brands to issue co-branded credit cards with two different banks. The credit card portfolio has changed significantly since the merger.

While the exact earning rates and benefits vary from card to card, most Marriott Bonvoy credit cards offer 6 points per dollar on Marriott purchases and 2 points per dollar on non-bonus spending.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Starting at the top of the ladder is the refreshed Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which now offers upgraded perks like automatic Platinum Elite status. Currently, the card is offering Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. That’s worth around Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card – Featured Reward Value in stays, based on Insider’s points and miles valuations.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card is the premium Marriott card, with an annual fee of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Cardholders will receive up to $25 in statement credits per month for eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide (up to $300 per year) and 25 elite night credits per year.

In exchange for that, you get a Priority Pass Select membership** and a free night worth up to 85,000 points every year after your card renewal month. Insider estimates that Marriott points are worth 0.7 cents each — meaning you should be able to get an average of $595 in value from the free night award alone. You can book nearly any Marriott hotel on earth with this certificate (depending on the season).

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card earns 6 Marriott points for each dollar of eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy® program, 3 points per dollar at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

If you’re looking to add a Marriott card to your wallet but can’t justify the annual fee of the Bonvoy Brilliant, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card from Chase. Until April 6, 2023, it’s offering a limited-time welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. This bonus is worth around Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in stays, according to Insider’s valuations.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card carries a $95 annual fee and comes with automatic Marriott Silver elite status and an anniversary night worth up to 35,000 points. Cardholders earn 6x points on all Marriott purchases (in addition to the points they’d normally earn for a stay), 3x points on dining, gas, and groceries (on up to $6,000 in combined purchases each year, then 2x), and 2x points everywhere else.

Cardholders can also earn one elite night credit for every $5,000 they spend on the card, which is handy if you’re working toward a higher level of elite status.

Post-merger, Amex is the sole issuer of Marriott Bonvoy business credit cards. The Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card currently offers Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card. You could redeem the bonus for around Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card – Featured Reward Value in stays, based on Insider’s valuations.

The card comes with a $125 annual fee and an anniversary night worth up to 35,000 points, and if you spend $60,000 or more in a calendar year, you’ll receive another anniversary night worth up to 35,000 points. It also offers complimentary Gold elite status, and cardholders can get a 7% discount on standard rates for standard room reservations at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels when they book directly through Marriott.

Similar to the other cards on this list, the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card earns 6x points on eligible Marriott purchases and 2x on eligible non-bonus spending, though it also throws in 4 points per dollar at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, and on U.S. purchases for shipping.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card is currently offering an increased bonus of 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, worth about Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card – Featured Reward Value in stays. This offer ends on April 6, 2023.

If you’re sticking to a budget, this Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card – Annual Fee-annual-fee card is an option. When it comes to travel rewards cards, you usually get what you pay for, and cheaper is not necessarily better. This card comes with 3x points on Marriott purchases (in addition to points you’d normally earn from a stay), 2x on other travel purchases, 1x everywhere else, and no anniversary free night certificate.

The card does come with 15 elite night credits, which is a valuable benefit to reaching elite status for a no-annual-fee travel credit card.

If you’re looking to earn points fast, consider the new Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card. It currently offers Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, worth about Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card – Featured Reward Value in stays, based on Insider’s valuations. There’s a Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card annual fee.

The most notable feature of this card is that it earns you a 1,000-point bonus on every qualifying Marriott stay when you use the card to pay. So if you stay with Marriott often, the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card might be worth considering. Plus, you’ll get automatic Gold Elite status.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card earns points on hotel purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy locations (6x), and at global restaurants and US supermarkets (4x). However, restaurant and supermarket earning rates are capped after $15,000 in combined purchases (2x then after).

If you’re interested in the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card, you should also consider its almost identical sibling: the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card. It’s offering Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card, also for a Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card annual fee.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card earns 6x on hotel purchases, and 4x on dining and groceries (2x on everything else). Keep in mind that the $15,000 cap on restaurant and supermarket rewards rates also applies to this card.

Card owners get complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, which includes exclusive perks like room upgrades, late checkout, and 25% more points on hotel purchases. With that, the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card gives you 15 elite night credits every year towards the next elite tier.

One of the biggest caveats for both the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card is that you won’t be able to earn an automatic annual free night certificate. Instead, you’ll need to make $15,000 in purchases in a calendar year to receive a free night award (redeemable up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points). While there are some decent uses for these cards, other Marriott Bonvoy cards are a better value for most travelers.

Refer friends to Marriott credit cards

Once you start racking up points and using them for memorable family vacations or luxury getaways around the globe, you’re bound to get questions from friends who want to get in on the action.

The best part is that you can get rewarded for good advice. If you refer a friend who gets approved for a Marriott Bonvoy credit card, you stand to earn 20,000 points or more to get you started on your next vacation.

Transfer Chase or Amex points to Marriott

If you find yourself just short on the points you need for an upcoming reservation, you can consider transferring points from Chase Ultimate Rewards® or Amex Membership Rewards to Marriott Bonvoy. Points transfer at a 1:1 ratio, though Amex occasionally offers transfer bonuses to sweeten the deal.

This is generally a pretty poor value compared to redeeming your Chase and Amex points for flights, and you should really only consider this if you’re short on points and running out of time.

You can also transfer United Airlines miles to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio. We don’t recommend this, as Insider values United Airlines miles much higher than Marriott points, but it’s still nice to know your options.

Buy Marriott points

Marriott allows you to purchase points in 1,000-point increments, starting at $12.50 for 1,000 points. You can only purchase or receive as a gift up to 100,000 points per year.

Make sure to keep your eye out for sales or bonuses on purchased points. We’ve seen several this year alone, and these promotions can help make this a compelling option to boost your balance.

You can also buy up to another 100,000 Marriott points per year while reserving a hotel if you’re short on points.

Use Marriott’s Eat Around Town dining program

Marriott offers the ability to earn bonus points when dining at local restaurants with the “Eat Around Town” dining program.

It’s free to join — you simply register, link your preferred credit card(s), and the points will automatically roll in when you dine at a participating partner. You can even earn a modest bonus after signing up.

The best ways to redeem Marriott points

Marriott has officially ditched its award chart and now prices its hotel nights between 5,000 and 120,000 points per night. The number of points required for an award stay will vary based on demand, paid rates, season, and other factors.

Where you’ll get the most value depends on how and when you like to travel, but usually, the best deals are often at both ends of the gamut. Most of my favorite Marriott redemptions have been unsurprisingly for properties that cost six figures per night. For example, I spent 100,000 points per night to stay in an overwater villa at the W Maldives (for a room that would cost well over $1,500 a night). Still, no matter what type of trip you’re looking for, here are a few tips you can use to maximize your Marriott Bonvoy redemptions.

If you’re looking to stretch your points, Marriott also offers the option to combine cash and points for hotel bookings.

Marriott points are currently worth, on average, 0.7 cents each based on Insider’s points and miles valuations— but the exact value you’ll get depends on where and when you stay.

Take advantage of Marriott’s 5th night free

Whether you’re getting pampered in a beachfront Ritz-Carlton or stretching your points on a backpacking trip, 20% off your award rate (in the form of a fifth night free) is an incredible deal. In the past year alone I’ve used the benefit to save hundreds of thousands of points by enjoying free nights in the Maldives, Dubai, and Greece.

Marriott makes the “Stay 5, Pay for 4” benefit quite easy to use, as it will automatically show up when you search for eligible award stays of five nights or more. Now that dynamic pricing is in full swing, the perk will give you the cheapest night of your stay for free — not necessarily the actual fifth night.

Use Marriott Points Advance to buy time

Just about anyone can open the right credit card and start earning points, but finding the award space you want on the dates you need can often be challenging. This is why I love Marriott’s Points Advance feature, which lets you lock in award space for stays at least 30 days away even if you don’t have enough points in your account.

You have until 60 days from the time of booking or 14 days before check-in (whichever comes first) to earn the points you need, but this can buy you valuable time especially if you’re planning a trip to aspirational and competitive properties like the St. Regis Maldives.

While Points Advance guarantees your award space, it doesn’t lock in the rate. You’ll be on the hook to pay whatever the award price is at the time you complete your booking — and it can change at any time. This might end up working in your favor if the hotel you’re looking at ends up dropping prices.

Free night certificates can be excellent value

I end up with quite a few 35,000 and 50,000-point free night certificates each year thanks to holding multiple Bonvoy credit cards, and over the years they’ve helped me unlock some of my most valuable redemptions.

If you’re selective and intentional with how you redeem these nights, they can offer you a comfortable stay while saving you hundreds of dollars.

Marriott now allows members to top-off free night certificates by up to 15,000 points if they want to use them at a hotel with a higher award rate. For example, you could use a 35,000-point certificate plus 15,000 points to book a hotel that costs 50,000 points.

One of my best uses came on a business trip to Chicago. Nearly every hotel room in the city was booked up for a major conference, but I was able to redeem a free night certificate at the JW Marriott Chicago for a room that would’ve cost $680 instead.

I’ve also used certificates to stay at luxury hotels like the St. Regis Beijing, as well as boutique properties in places like Hong Kong and Cambridge. You’d be surprised at some of the hotels that are priced reasonably enough to redeem your certificates.

Don’t forget about airline redemptions

We’ve talked a lot about flexibility, which is why I want to end by highlighting the fact that Marriott Bonvoy offers more airline transfer partners than Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards combined!

Some of these partners overlap with other programs (like United MileagePlus or British Airways Executive Club), but many are unique to Marriott and offer truly outsized value. Nearly all airlines transfer at a 3:1 ratio, with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred.

A handful of airline partners no longer offer a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred. The exceptions are American Airlines, Avianca, Delta, and Korean Air.

Take Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, for example. 180,000 Marriott points could get you a nice two- or three-night stay in an upscale luxury hotel, or you could transfer that into 75,000 Alaska Airlines miles. That’s enough to book a one-way first-class ticket from the US to Asia on Cathay Pacific.

Alaska even lets you include a free stopover on one-way awards, so you could fly from New York to Hong Kong, stop for a week or two to explore the city, and continue on to Singapore at no added cost. Since Alaska doesn’t partner with any other transferable points currency, this is the fastest way to earn a meaningful number of miles.

Other ways to use Marriott points

You’ve got other options for using Marriott points (including non-travel redemptions), but you’ll typically get much less value than if you redeem for Marriott stays or transfer your points to airlines:

Use points to book airfare, car rentals, or air and car packagesRedeem points for exclusive events, experiences, concerts, tours, and more through Marriott Bonvoy MomentsCash in points for gift cards or merchandise through Marriott Shop With PointsDonate points to charity for disaster relief, including the American Red Cross and Unicef

Marriott also offers the ability to share points with other members, up to a maximum of 100,000 points per year, in increments of 1,000 points. This is helpful if you (or a friend) are short points for an award stay, or if you’re traveling together and want to pool your points for a redemption.

