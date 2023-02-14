Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
Object Shot Down Over Canada Was ‘Metallic Balloon With Payload’ That Surveilled ‘US Sensitive Sites’: Report

A Pentagon memo sent to Congressional leaders on Monday, and obtained by CNN, revealed that the flying object shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday was a “small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it.”

The craft had previously been described as a “cylindrical object.”

The memo said that the object flew near “US sensitive sites” before it was taken down.

Additionally, defense officials wrote in the memo that the object shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday “slowly descended” into the water after impact.

