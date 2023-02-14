Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
News

Why Does Everyone Want to F**k This Serial Killer? ‘You’ Season 4 Finally Answers Its Own Question

By

Feb 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Why Does Everyone Want to F**k This Serial Killer? ‘You’ Season 4 Finally Answers Its Own Question

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.

There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.

We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our writers think you should See and what you can Skip from the past week’s crowded entertainment landscape.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

BREAKING: F-35s Intercept Multiple Russian Military Aircraft Over Poland, Officials Say

Feb 14, 2023
News

DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Feb 14, 2023
News

US condemns imprisonment of bishop in Nicaragua

Feb 14, 2023

You missed

News

BREAKING: F-35s Intercept Multiple Russian Military Aircraft Over Poland, Officials Say

Feb 14, 2023
News

DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Feb 14, 2023
News

US condemns imprisonment of bishop in Nicaragua

Feb 14, 2023
News

US president fires Capitol Hill appointee amid backlash on Jan. 6

Feb 14, 2023
Generated by Feedzy