Mysterious flying objects across the US probably aren’t aliens, but experts believe life is out there. Here are 13 reasons why we haven’t made contact yet.

A SETI radio telescope.

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

UFOs, or UAPs, spotted across the US, like the Chinese spy balloon, are probably not alien aircraft.

Alien life exists in the universe, experts believe, but we haven’t found evidence for it — a conundrum called the Fermi Paradox.

Theories about why we haven’t made contact include that extraterrestrials are hibernating, extinct, or keeping us in a zoo.

The US has shot down four suspicious flying objects — three of them total mysteries, or “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAPs) — in just a few days.Recent sightings of mysterious aerial phenomena. Annie Fu/Ricki Lee/Insider

One of those objects was a high-altitude surveillance balloon operated by China. The US military has yet to publicly identify the other three objects, which were shot down over Alaska, Canada, and the Great Lakes.Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 5, 2023. Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson

Most UAPs that have been identified have Earthly explanations, like the Chinese spy balloon. To date, there’s no evidence that any of them are alien in origin.A woman looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A’Le’Inn, in Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to Area 51. AP Photo/John Locher, File

Even if intelligent aliens aren’t flying overhead, though, many experts believe they’re out there.Nobel Physics Laureate Didier Queloz speaks during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden. Jonas Ekstromer /TT News Agency via AP “I can’t believe we are the only living entity in the whole universe. There’s just way too many planets, way too may stars … the chemistry that led to life has to happen elsewhere,” Didier Queloz, a physicist from the University of Cambridge, said in a talk at the Science Media Center in London in 2019. Queloz had just won the Nobel prize in physics for his discovery of the first exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. He said that his work has led him to become “absolutely convinced” that humans will detect alien life in the next 100 years.

But if aliens are out there, why haven’t we met them yet? Enrico Fermi posed this question to his colleagues over lunch in 1950: “Where is everybody?”Dr. Enrico Fermi led the group of scientists who succeeded in initiating the first man-made nuclear chain reaction. AP Photo Arguably, Fermi said, in the 4.4 billion years it took for intelligent life to evolve on our planet, the rest of our galaxy should have been overrun with similarly smart, technologically advanced aliens. But scientists have been monitoring radio waves for signs of alien life in the universe for decades, and they haven’t found anything or anyone.

This conundrum is known as the Fermi Paradox. In his book “End Times,” science writer Bryan Walsh discusses 13 theories on why we haven’t made contact, and may never do so.The James Webb Space Telescope’s first deep field infrared image, shows countless galaxies in just a sliver of sky. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

One possibility is that aliens want to talk to us but can’t.Maybe aliens are shouting into the abyss at us, like this basketball coach. Wade Payne/AP Photo It’s possible that aliens don’t use radio waves as a means to communicate. They could be reaching out using a technology that we don’t know about yet. Walsh compared the situation to one in which modern-humans would try to chat with a caveman on a cell phone (we’re the cavemen in this analogy).

If other intelligent life in the universe has outpaced us technologically, it’s possible those beings think Earth isn’t worth contacting at all.A NASA illustration of an alien mega structure. NASA Walsh refers to our absence of extraterrestrial contact as “The Great Silence.” One answer to the Fermi Paradox, he says, could be called “The Great Indifference” — perhaps aliens just don’t care what a sub-intelligent race has to say.

Or maybe our radio messages just haven’t reached anyone yet.A Hubble Space Telescope composite image of the core of the M13 star cluster. NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA); Acknowledgment: C. Bailyn (Yale University), W. Lewin (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), A. Sarajedini (University of Florida), and W. van Altena (Yale University) Astrophysicist Frank Drake sent out the first deliberate interstellar radio message on November 16, 1974 — 168 seconds of a two-tone sound were beamed toward the star system Messier 13 (or M13) in the Hercules constellation. Encoded in the message were the atomic numbers of basic Earth elements, the numbers 1 to 10, and a graphic of our solar system to indicate where the message originated from. But M13 is roughly 21,000 light-years away, according to the SETI Institute, so Drake’s message will take about the same number of years to get there. Then it would take any similar return signal the same amount of time to get back to us.

Not all scientists thought sending messages into space was a good idea. Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking cautioned against attempting to make contact in 2010.Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Hawking told the Times of London: “I imagine they might exist in massive ships, having used up all the resources from their home planet. Such advanced aliens would perhaps become nomads, looking to conquer and colonize whatever planets they can reach.”

Aliens could also be deliberately hiding from us.National Park Service Ranger Jeff Denny heads into a grove of redwoods off Highway 101 outside of Orick, California. Nick Adams/Reuters Some researchers have suggested that intelligent life in the galaxy may have the same concerns that Hawking did about making contact, so therefore elect to remain silent. In “End Times,” Walsh puts forward a hypothesis in this vein: Perhaps Earth is being treated like a zoo and humans are a remote group of indigenous galactic dwellers that are being intentionally left undisturbed.

Aliens could simply be content to leave us alone until we become too greedy and pose a threat to the greater universe.A still from the film “The Day the Earth Stood Still.” John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images The 1951 Hollywood blockbuster “The Day The Earth Stood Still” explores such a theory. In the film, an alien spaceship lands in Washington, DC to deliver a message: live peacefully or be destroyed as a danger to other planets.

Or perhaps extraterrestrials are just hibernating, Walsh suggests.Palle-Jooseppi, a male brown bear at Ranua Zoo, wakes up after winter hibernation in Ranua, Finland. Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva/Reuters The intelligent civilizations we’re trying to contact could be in a state of dormancy that may last for billions of years, he says.

Another hypothesis is that we’re living in the “galactic sticks,” on the outskirts of where intelligent life is located in the Milky Way.This time lapse of the Milky Way Galaxy also captured a lightning strike on Earth so bright that it lit up the space station’s solar panels. NASA/Kjell Lindgren Walsh explores the idea that it may just be hard to reach us way out here, especially if other intelligent civilizations have, like us, not yet figured out an efficient way to travel between star systems.

But that answer to the Fermi Paradox has a problem: The Milky Way is old. Walsh argues that, given enough time, an intelligent civilization should have been able to find us by now, even if they were traveling slowly. NASA/JPL-Caltech If aliens were traveling at one-tenth the speed of light, it would take them 10 million years to cross the entire Milky Way. That’s less than 0.1% of the age of the galaxy.

But perhaps a technologically advanced civilization just can’t last long enough to be able to travel through the galaxy for millions of years.Mushroom cloud from a 23-kiloton atomic bomb detonated 90 feet underwater during Operation Crossroads along the Bikini Atoll. Bettmann / Getty Images According to this potential answer to the Fermi Paradox, intelligent civilizations could exist in other parts of the Milky Way, but they die out or destroy themselves before they’re able to find us or we’re able to contact them.

Some scientists have argued that intelligent civilizations similar to ours could have gone extinct because of the same dangers that threaten humanity on Earth.An illustration of asteroids careening toward northern Greenland. Natural History Museum of Denmark/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center As philosopher Nick Bostrom has explained, this concept suggests that life on an Earth-like planet has to achieve several “evolutionary transitions or steps” before it can communicate with civilizations in other star systems. But an obstacle or barrier — a “Great Filter,” as it’s called in this line of thinking — makes it impossible for an intelligent species to progress through all of those steps before collapsing.

A 2018 study points to climate change as the most likely “filter” that prevents a civilization from reaching other star systems.Smoke rises from the chimneys of a power plant in Shanghai. Reuters/Aly Song The study put forth four scenarios that a civilization could follow as it develops. One of those pathways leads to sustainable existence. But in the other three, civilizations overuse resources and collapse or die off as a result. So a possible answer to the Fermi Paradox, the study authors posited, is that environmental transformation (whether that involves using up necessary resources or irreversibly changing a climate) inevitably prevents civilizations from surviving long enough to travel to distant stars.

Walsh suggests that we may never find anything in our search for aliens except their remains — evidence of extinct civilizations, in other words. NASA/JPL-Caltech Walsh calls these clues “necrosignatures.” Nuclear holocausts, biological weapons, even disappearing planets leave detectable signs in space, he writes, and humanity should be ready to find and identify them.

Many scientists think it’s possible that — unlike humans on Earth — aliens live in the interior of their respective planets, which is why we’ve yet to find signs of life.A NASA model shows what the interior ocean on Saturn’s moon Enceladus could look like. NASA-GSFC/SVS, NASA/JPL-Caltech/Southwest Research Institute Some worlds’ liquid water is located under the surface, in the planets’ interior. That appears to be the case for Saturn’s moon Enceladus and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Those underground oceans could be habitable. “If technological civilizations can actually develop in these interior ocean worlds, they would naturally be cut off from us because of the shell of rock and ice above their ocean,” planetary scientist Alan Stern previously told Business Insider. “We wouldn’t see their city lights. We wouldn’t be able to hear their communication. They wouldn’t maybe even know that there was a universe out there to communicate with.”

Or maybe aliens already visited Earth — just not recently enough for us to have noticed. ESA One study, published in The Astronomical Journal in 2019, posits that intelligent aliens could be taking their time to explore the galaxy, harnessing star systems’ movements and orbital shifts to make star-hopping easier. The study authors suggested that aliens might wait for stars to move closer to one another before spreading across the galaxy, and that other civilizations could have already been here and left no evidence of their visit.

The simplest answer to the Fermi Paradox, perhaps, is that Earth holds the only intelligent life in the universe.A picture of Earth from space. Joshua Stevens/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Reuters Astrophysicist Michael Hart explored this question formally in a 1975 paper; he argued that there had been plenty of time for intelligent life to colonize the Milky Way in the 13.8 billion years since the galaxy formed. Since nobody on Earth had heard anything, Hart concluded, there must be no other advanced civilizations in our galaxy. More recently, a 2018 Oxford University study suggested that there’s a roughly two-in-five chance that we’re alone in our galaxy and a one-in-three chance that we’re alone in the entire cosmos. But the more astronomers learn about conditions that make a planet suitable for life, the more it seems our galaxy could be more hospitable to life than previously thought.

Still, Queloz remains hopeful, saying: “We are convinced there must be life on other planets, otherwise we wouldn’t search for it.”This artist’s conception illustrates Kepler-22b, a planet circling in the habitable zone of a sun-like star discovered by NASA’s Kepler space telescope in 2011. NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech In an interview with the Nobel prize press office, he said that the detection of the first exoplanet merely served as “the trigger” for humanity’s renewed hunt for alien life in the cosmos.

When Fermi first asked his famous question, no Earth-like planets outside our own solar system had been confirmed to exist.This artist’s concept illustrates the idea that rocky, terrestrial worlds like the inner planets in our solar system may be plentiful, and diverse, in the universe. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC-Caltech) Technology that enables astronomers to detect Earth-like planets has improved significantly since Queloz discovered the first exoplanet. That’s in part why Queloz is convinced that we will find proof of aliens in the next century, if not sooner. (He suggested that in just 20 years, we may have the equipment needed to detect extraterrestrial life.)

NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler Space telescope, which launched in 2009, discovered more than 2,000 exoplanets by the time it retired in 2018.An illustration of NASA’s Kepler space telescope. NASA In 2013, astronomers reported that based on Kepler data, there could be up to 40 billion planets comparable in size to Earth that exist within the “Goldilocks zone” of their respective star — where conditions might enable liquid water to pool on the surface. (Earth and Mars fall within our sun’s “just right” zone.) Even if just .01% of those Earth-like planets host life, that would still total to 40 million planets. Another orbiting telescope, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is now scouting the sky for alien worlds.

So far, NASA has confirmed the existence of more than 5,200 exoplanets. Another 9,200+ candidates are awaiting confirmation.Artist’s concept of a rocky Earth-sized exoplanet in the habitable zone of its host star, possibly compatible with Kepler-186f’s known data. NASA/SETI/JPL

But the chances that our telescopes would coincidentally be pointed at the exact right part of space at the right time to detect signs of extraterrestrial civilization are infinitesimal.A telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s tallest mountain, on July 14, 2019. Caleb Jones/Associated Press So scientists from the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute point radio telescopes at portions of the sky to collect data. The researchers analyze that information for unusual patterns that might indicate an intentional or accidental transmission from an intelligent civilization.

SETI’s monitoring system is predicated on the idea that aliens are trying to message us — we just need to hear it.The Allen Telescope Array, designed specifically for radio-based SETI searches. Seth Shostak/SETI Institute But those monitoring efforts have thus far been unsuccessful.