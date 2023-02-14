House Republicans Demand Info From Fauci, Other Biden Officials As COVID Origins Investigation Heats Up

On Monday, the House Republicans initiated an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 by sending letters to current and former Biden administration officials requesting documents and testimony. The chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, both Republicans, have asked for information from Dr. Anthony Fauci and others regarding the possibility of the virus leaking from a Chinese laboratory.

In a statement, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, chair of the virus subcommittee, emphasized the importance of understanding how and where the virus came from to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Rep. James Comer of Tennessee, chairman of the oversight committee, added that the Republicans are committed to uncovering the facts and holding any U.S. government officials involved in a potential cover-up accountable.

These letters are a part of the Republicans’ efforts to fulfill promises made during the 2022 midterms campaign. Wenstrup, who is also a House Intelligence Committee member, has accused U.S. intelligence of hiding crucial information about their COVID-19 investigation. The Republicans on the committee issued a report last year suggesting that there are indications the virus may have been created as a bioweapon at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

This contradicts a U.S. intelligence community assessment from August 2021, which stated that the virus was not believed to have been a bioweapon, but may have been leaked accidentally in a laboratory.

