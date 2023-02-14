Custom Genitals and Good Vibrations: VR Is the Future of Sex

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Eros

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Miyö Van Stenis was shocked at the limitations of male-dominated virtual reality porn and sex. She craved more interaction. She wanted something similar to Bumble or Tinder—tits, ass, and conversation—but through a VR headset. So the Venezuelan-born, Paris-based new media artist, curator, and indie game developer decided to do something about it.

Enter Eroticissima (Eros for short): a VR game where users create their own digital avatars to meet in a common area, interact with other avatars, and decide whether they want to enter a room for an x-rated simulation. Players have the option to choose various adventures with salacious results, or pick a room of their preference without a quest and simply play with their chosen avatar. Each private room has a different atmosphere that users can choose from—like being in space among a scene of rotating planets, or on a bed of flowers. Voyeurism can be its own sanctioned activity.

Users can interact verbally with one another through their own microphones, or through a chat box while engaging in sexual encounters. Trying each other out in the game may look like an orgy or a singular blowjob. But deciding who to enjoy starts with conversation and attraction in the common area. The private rooms are made for strapping on a neon, pulsating dildo and getting the dome of your dreams. Eros is essentially a sex club—except you’re wearing a headset and miles away from your erotic partner.

