Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
News

Custom Genitals and Good Vibrations: VR Is the Future of Sex

By

Feb 14, 2023 , , ,
Custom Genitals and Good Vibrations: VR Is the Future of Sex

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters and Eros

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Miyö Van Stenis was shocked at the limitations of male-dominated virtual reality porn and sex. She craved more interaction. She wanted something similar to Bumble or Tinder—tits, ass, and conversation—but through a VR headset. So the Venezuelan-born, Paris-based new media artist, curator, and indie game developer decided to do something about it.

Enter Eroticissima (Eros for short): a VR game where users create their own digital avatars to meet in a common area, interact with other avatars, and decide whether they want to enter a room for an x-rated simulation. Players have the option to choose various adventures with salacious results, or pick a room of their preference without a quest and simply play with their chosen avatar. Each private room has a different atmosphere that users can choose from—like being in space among a scene of rotating planets, or on a bed of flowers. Voyeurism can be its own sanctioned activity.

Users can interact verbally with one another through their own microphones, or through a chat box while engaging in sexual encounters. Trying each other out in the game may look like an orgy or a singular blowjob. But deciding who to enjoy starts with conversation and attraction in the common area. The private rooms are made for strapping on a neon, pulsating dildo and getting the dome of your dreams. Eros is essentially a sex club—except you’re wearing a headset and miles away from your erotic partner.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

BREAKING: F-35s Intercept Multiple Russian Military Aircraft Over Poland, Officials Say

Feb 14, 2023
News

DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Feb 14, 2023
News

US condemns imprisonment of bishop in Nicaragua

Feb 14, 2023

You missed

News

BREAKING: F-35s Intercept Multiple Russian Military Aircraft Over Poland, Officials Say

Feb 14, 2023
News

DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Feb 14, 2023
News

US condemns imprisonment of bishop in Nicaragua

Feb 14, 2023
News

US president fires Capitol Hill appointee amid backlash on Jan. 6

Feb 14, 2023
Generated by Feedzy