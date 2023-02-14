Twitter’s plan to charge for a crucial disaster relief tool

Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
Thousands of volunteer software developers are using a Twitter tool to help with relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, but they may lose access unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100. Researchers, academics and others are also concerned about the paywall, as access to Twitter data is essential for understanding its impact on society. Twitter has delayed the launch, but has not offered any exceptions for academic research or nonprofits.

