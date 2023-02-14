Body of Ice Climber Recovered After Fall Into Lake Superior

MUNISING, Mich. – The body of a 31-year-old ice climber, James Bake from Gaylord, who fell into Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has been recovered by the authorities.

Bake’s body was located underwater approximately 30 yards offshore on Sunday. He had fallen from a cliff at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising on February 7th.

Thanks to favorable weather and wave conditions on the lake, the area was searched using an unmanned aerial vehicle by the Alger Country Sheriff’s Department. The recovery was performed by a Michigan State Police dive team with support from the U.S. Coast Guard.

In a statement, the park Superintendent David Horne expressed his sadness over the loss and offered his condolences to Bake’s family and friends. Bake was climbing in the Miners Castle area with a friend when the accident occurred. The initial search for him was suspended on February 8th and recovery efforts resumed later in the week once weather conditions improved.

