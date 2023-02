WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joe Biden has fired the Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, amid allegations of misconduct and abuse of power, including misuse of government vehicles and offering private tours of the Capitol. Blanton had been appointed by former President Donald Trump and faced bipartisan criticism. He denied the allegations and the position reports directly to the President.

US president fires Capitol Hill appointee amid backlash on Jan. 6