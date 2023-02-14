Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Feb 14, 2023 , , , , ,
DEVELOPING: Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Police were responding to a reported active shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing Monday evening.

The shooting led to multiple casualties, including fatalities, according to scanner traffic.

The exact number of victims is not yet known, and there is no information on a possible suspect.

The incident took place at Berkey Hall, and when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered multiple victims.

MSUPD wrote in an alert, “There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow.”

Students were told to shelter-in-place and ‘run, hide or fight’ if necessary.

To secure the area, a significant number of emergency services have been deployed, and officers are working to secure the scene.

This is a breaking news update.

