WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

US stands with Philippines against China’s “provocative and unsafe” use of military-grade laser against PCG vessel near Second Thomas Shoal in South China Sea. Philippines urged China to restrain its forces and US has reiterated the 2016 international court ruling that there is no legal basis for China’s claim to the sea.

US says laser use in Beijing’s South China Sea ‘provocative and unsafe’