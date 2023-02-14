Aurora, Illinois — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Aurora Police officers were dispatched at a residence in the 900-block of Colorado Avenue, for a report of a subject armed with multiple knives and making threats towards people on scene. When officers arrived on scene, they located the subject, identified as 21-year-old Kristopher I. Cross, armed with knives. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful. Cross charged an officer while still armed with knives.

The officer discharged his firearm, striking Cross. Officers immediately rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on scene. Police provided first aid until Cross was taken a hospital in critical condition. The man’s relatives said he was struck in the chest, leg, stomach and eye. He was taken to AMITA Health Mercy Hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office later charged Cross with attempted murder, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault to a police officer. The officer involved in the shooting was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

The post RAW VIDEO: Bodycam Shows Suspect Shot by Illinois Police While Charging Officers With Knives appeared first on Breaking911.