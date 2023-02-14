DeSantis Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sexist Boob From Idaho

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Wikimedia Commons and Boise State University

An Idaho professor who is a contender for delivering the greatest number of sexist statements in a single speech just got a big job working with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a 2021 talk, Scott Yenor of Boise State University said women who have careers are “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome.”

He said society should stop thinking of a girl “as a future worker or a future achiever, and start thinking of them as future wives and mothers.”

