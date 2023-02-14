Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
Sarah Silverman Jokes Fox News ‘Really Fucking Hates Me’ in ‘Daily Show’ Debut

On her first night as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night, Sarah Silverman told viewers that she was “a little nervous” so “did that thing where you picture the audience naked, which is perfect because now I’m nervous and horny.”

The comedian decided to introduce herself in “the most Daily Show-y way possible,” playing a shockingly extensive montage of Fox News pundits calling her “aggressively unfunny,” and an “absolute fool” among other insults.

“These right-wing people really fucking hate me!” Silverman said in response. “I mean, what am I, a gender-neutral bathroom over here? What am I, a Starbucks cup that just says ‘Happy Holidays’ over here? What am I, a grown woman with an opinion? Oh yeah, that’s probably it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

