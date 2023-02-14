WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ferdy Sambo, former head of Indonesia’s internal affairs department, was sentenced to death for the murder of his aide-de-camp, police brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. The court found Sambo had planned the murder and destroyed evidence, and his wife Putri Candrawathi was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Three other defendants have yet to be sentenced, and the case has sparked a discussion of police reform in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s ‘trial of the century’ ends in death sentence