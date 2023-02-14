Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
News

Ted Cruz Brags That Elon Musk Called Him to Talk About Twitter’s Future

By

Feb 14, 2023 , , , ,
Ted Cruz Brags That Elon Musk Called Him to Talk About Twitter’s Future

Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed Monday night that he spoke with Twitter owner Elon Musk about the social media company’s plan for the future—calling their conversation part of the company’s “road map.”

At the same time, Cruz managed to lay out his standard menu of criticisms of Democrats, “big tech” and others who had allegedly committed some sort of “collusion.”

Appearing on Hannity, the Texas Republican was asked to give context to a letter he sent earlier in the day to Twitter, as well as Meta, Google and TikTok, announcing the investigation into these platforms’ content recommendation systems.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

