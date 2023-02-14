Meet the TikTokers teaching Gen-Z how to adapt to the corporate world

Gen-Z learns corporate know-how from these famous TikTokers.
Having recently entered the workforce, Gen-Z is getting a range of career advice from TikTok.
From résumé-writing to establishing workplace boundaries, TikTokers are teaching Gen-Z how to adapt.
The top three creators Gen-Z are listening to are @loewhaley, @saraisthreads, and @erinmcgoff.
Gen-Z is starting a new chapter in their lives during one of the most unstable and uncertain times in history. It’s not surprising that they’re full of anxiety.
So, during these difficult times, who do they turn to for career advice? Well, it looks like TikTok is a top choice.
In July, Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, shared internal data that revealed nearly 40% of 18- to 24-year-olds in the US use TikTok instead of Google for their searching needs.
Lucky for Gen-Z, it looks like the preferred platform is now filled with advice on how to begin professional careers and how to stay happy in the workplace. From teaching interview tips to lessons on how to use corporate jargon to establish boundaries, many creators have amassed a sturdy following in #corporatetok.
Here are the top three TikTok creators Gen-Z turns to for career advice.
The Canadian TikToker, with a following of 3.1 million on the app, illustrates how to navigate difficult conversations in a corporate setting while still sounding professional.
Whaley, who calls herself “work bestie” on TikTok, holds a business degree and worked as an IT consultant before her videos went viral on the app. In an interview with The Social, the 28-year-old mentions that she always made sure not to make a video about a particular situation that happened at work.
In her, “How do you professionally say?” series, a straightforward but “unprofessional” sentence is translated to something more appropriate for the corporate setting.
For example, in one of her most popular videos, which gathered more than 5.5 million likes, the sentence “this sounds like a ‘you’ problem” was reworded to “I believe that falls within your scope of responsibilities”.
The scenarios Whaley displays in her TikToks are similar to what’s often experienced in the real corporate world. She has been attracting working adults who relate to her content — especially Gen-Z who is famous for disliking corporate-speak.
With more than 2.3 million followers and 101.3 million likes on TikTok, the 30-year-old shot to fame with a series of skits where she plays Veronica. The character is a young and feisty office employee that never hesitates to clap back at unreasonable employers.
In one of her most popular videos — it gathered more than 10 million views and 2.2 million likes — Veronica teaches the new hire to value work-life balance and to “never work for free”. Having formerly worked a “super toxic job” as a university admissions representative, many of Soto’s skits are inspired by her own experiences and are created with the intention of helping others who struggle with similar issues at work.
Through light-hearted and candid entertainment, Soto not only attracts a strong Gen-Z following but also Millenials. The TikToker from Seattle teaches viewers the importance of establishing healthy workplace boundaries, and how to deal with toxic corporate culture such as micromanaging.
From sharing her know-how on acing interviews, to tips on the best ways to negotiate a raise, the New York-based award-winning documentary filmmaker makes TikToks that cover a wide range of career advice.
In one of her most viewed TikTok videos — it gathered 5.5 million views — McGoff illustrates both positive and negative examples of responding to the infamous “tell me about yourself” interview question, with clear pointers on what makes a response effective or not.
The scenarios and examples that the 27-year-old uses in her videos are often highly relatable to Gen-Z, as they tend to focus on tips for writing strong résumés and salary negotiation — information that people just entering the workforce are seeking.