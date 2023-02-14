This ‘Anti-Woke’ Businessman May Be The Next Big Right-Wing Star

Photo illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Reuters

There’s a new (almost) billionaire in town—and he wants your vote.

Millionaire businessman and Fox News fixture Vivek Ramaswamy has his eyes on the presidency, and on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, Daniel Lippman, a reporter at Politico covering the White House and Washington, talks to host Danielle Moodie about why the “businessman-turned-culture warrior” is someone to watch.

“He wants to spread the gospel and he thinks that there’s currency among Republican voters who do not like how the culture in business and corporate America is becoming more progressive, more about social values and less about just pure profit making,” Lippman explains, saying he would outsmart Trump in a debate.

