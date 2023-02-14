Woman’s Severed Head Found in Romantic Paris Park on Valentine’s Day

John Schults/Reuters

The severed head of a woman and other miscellaneous body parts have been discovered in Paris’ picturesque Buttes-Chaumont park one day after gardeners pruning trees there discovered a female pelvis in a plastic bag, according to local police.

The discovery of the pelvis on Monday led to the closure of the entire 60-acre park, known for its scenic walking trails and winding river. Police then dispatched sniffer dogs, which located more human remains, including a woman’s severed head and what, for the moment, are only being described as “other” body parts.

Police have not indicated whether the remains are from the same woman or multiple victims, but have referred only to one female victim in press briefs.

Read more at The Daily Beast.