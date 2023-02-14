WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

wanted dead is a love letter to the sixth generation of video game consoles from developer Soleil and publisher 110 Industries. You play as Hannah Stone, a battle-ready assassin with a knack for filleting humans, and her squad, the Zombie Unit, as they take out professional criminals in a bizarre world of joyous inconsistencies. With graphics that evoke contemporary big-budget action games, wanted dead combines anime, mini-games, live-action cooking shows, rhythm-based ramen slurping, arcade shooter, karaoke, and a flurry of cuts in a John Wick-inspired third-person action game. It’s a mix of old and new, and its audacity captivates.

The craziest video game of 2023 is here