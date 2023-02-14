Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
News

The craziest video game of 2023 is here

By

Feb 14, 2023 ,
The craziest video game of 2023 is here

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

wanted dead is a love letter to the sixth generation of video game consoles from developer Soleil and publisher 110 Industries. You play as Hannah Stone, a battle-ready assassin with a knack for filleting humans, and her squad, the Zombie Unit, as they take out professional criminals in a bizarre world of joyous inconsistencies. With graphics that evoke contemporary big-budget action games, wanted dead combines anime, mini-games, live-action cooking shows, rhythm-based ramen slurping, arcade shooter, karaoke, and a flurry of cuts in a John Wick-inspired third-person action game. It’s a mix of old and new, and its audacity captivates.

The craziest video game of 2023 is here

By

Related Post

News

Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida Andersson dons a skimpy red bikini as he shares Valentine’s Day post

Feb 14, 2023
News

Alex Murdaugh is seen sobbing in police interview where cops claim he confessed to murdering his son

Feb 14, 2023
News

Walmart is cracking down on its remote tech work, closing 3 offices, and forcing hundreds to choose whether to relocate or leave

Feb 14, 2023

You missed

News

Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida Andersson dons a skimpy red bikini as he shares Valentine’s Day post

Feb 14, 2023
News

Alex Murdaugh is seen sobbing in police interview where cops claim he confessed to murdering his son

Feb 14, 2023
News

Walmart is cracking down on its remote tech work, closing 3 offices, and forcing hundreds to choose whether to relocate or leave

Feb 14, 2023
News

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ is nominated for best picture at the 2023 Oscars — here’s how to watch the semi-autobiographical film

Feb 14, 2023
Generated by Feedzy