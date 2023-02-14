Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ is nominated for best picture at the 2023 Oscars — here’s how to watch the semi-autobiographical film

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Gabriel LaBelle in “The Fabelmans.”

Universal

Steven Spielberg’s award-winning drama “The Fabelmans” is now available to watch online.

The film is semi-autobiographical with a story loosely based on Spielberg’s early life.

You can rent or buy “The Fabelmans” from services like Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.

“The Fabelmans” is the latest movie from acclaimed director Steven Spielberg. The award-winning coming-of-age drama has received numerous honors, including best picture (drama) at the 2023 Golden Globes. It’s now available to buy or rent online, and it’s expected to hit Peacock later this year.

Loosely based on Spielberg’s own adolescence, “The Fabelmans” follows a young man who aspires to become a filmmaker. As he chases his dream, he faces challenges with his dysfunctional family and uses the power of movies to reveal new truths about those closest to him.

Check out the trailer for ‘The Fabelmans’

“The Fabelmans” is directed by Spielberg from a script he co-wrote with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”). Gabriel LaBelle stars as 16-year-old Sammy Fabelman, while Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play his parents. Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch round out the cast as a close family friend and Sammy’s great uncle, respectively.

How to watch ‘The Fabelmans’

You can watch “The Fabelmans” at home through digital retailers like Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. The movie costs $6 to rent or $20 to buy in up to 4K quality.

If you purchase the movie, you’ll get to stream it whenever you like with no restrictions. If you rent it, you get 30 days to start watching the film, and then 48 hours to finish it after you hit play.

Apps for digital retailers are available on most mobile devices, smart TVs, and streaming players from major brands. You should check each retailer’s site for a full list of supported devices before making your purchase.

When will ‘The Fabelmans’ be available to stream on Peacock?

Like all Universal Studios releases, “The Fabelmans” is expected to stream on Peacock before arriving on any other subscription services. Though Universal has the option to bring movies to Peacock as soon as 45 days after they hit theaters, “The Fabelmans” is not following the 45-day window.

As of February 14, the movie is still not available on the service and an official Peacock release date has not been confirmed. It’s possible that Universal and Peacock are waiting to stream the film until closer to the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12. The movie is up for best picture at the show.

Once the movie debuts on Peacock, it will be exclusive to Premium ($5/month) and Premium Plus ($10/month) members.

Is ‘The Fabelmans’ based on Steven Spielberg’s life?

“The Fabelmans” is loosely inspired by director Steven Spielberg’s early life. But while the movie has many autobiographical ties to the director’s youth and family, it also has fictional elements and is not considered a direct autobiography.

Is ‘The Fabelmans’ worth watching?

Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans.”

Universal

“The Fabelmans” has received widespread critical acclaim and holds a “92% Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praise the film’s personal storytelling and heartfelt celebration of filmmaking.

The movie has earned several awards, including best picture (drama) and best director at the 2023 Golden Globes. It’s also nominated for best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best actress (Williams), best supporting actor (Hirsch), best score, and best production design at the 2023 Oscars.

