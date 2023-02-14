Ex-Church Friend Says Michigan State Shooter Was Once ‘Trying to Turn His Life Around’

Michigan Department of Corrections

The suspect who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University on Monday night, before apparently turning the gun on himself, was a former church-goer with a firearms offense on his record who once alluded to having troubles in his life, according to a former colleague.

Gregory DeMyers, who worked alongside 43-year-old Anthony McRae at a Meijer grocery store warehouse in Lansing, told The Daily Beast that he also attended church with the suspected shooter.

He said he didn’t recall specific testimony by McRae in which he explained his troubles in detail, but that he had alluded to past issues.

