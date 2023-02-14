Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Debuts Next Month—But Will This Be the End?

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Debuts Next Month—But Will This Be the End?

Of course Apple TV+ would announce the return of Ted Lasso on Valentine’s Day, the sweetest day of the year. Is there any other day that would be a better fit? Are there any soccer holidays? Okay, maybe National Soccer Day, but that’s July 28. That’d be a long two years without any new episodes of one of America’s favorite TV shows.

Ted Lasso will return for its third season mid-March, running up against the dozens of big shows also coming back for new seasons in March. If you’re a fan of Succession, Yellowjackets, or The Mandalorian, too, you’re going to have a lot of TV to watch this upcoming month. Start catching up on your sleep now!

