Lemonade Pet Insurance Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Lemonade Pet Insurance is a relatively new insurance company primarily catering to customers purchasing insurance for the first time. Its systems are built for millennial and Gen Z consumers. The brand is friendly and straightforward with playful cartoon characters, pink and white accents, and clear explanations in everyday English. However, its focus on digital services means you won’t get extra benefits like a 24/7 telehealth line, and the company encourages buyers to go through the online portal for most things.

Lemonade underwrites and services its insurance policies, which allows the company to pay out eligible claims quickly. Lemonade also offers life, car, renters, and homeowners insurance policies. These insurance products can be bundled with its pet insurance for discounted rates.

The company holds a 4.8/5 rating with ConsumerAffairs, with glowing customer reviews raving about Lemonade’s caring approach to pet injuries and illnesses. Lemonade also boasts a quick and easy claims process. Furthermore, Lemonade is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp that donates a portion of its revenue each year to charities of the customer’s choice.

Pet insurance plans from Lemonade pet insurance

Lemonade Pet Insurance is available for cats and dogs in 37 states and Washington DC. While it may not be available in your state, Lemonade is still growing, offering more insurance add-ons and other services.

The company offers one pet insurance plan with three tiers of coverage. The basic accident and illness insurance plan covers diagnostics, procedures, and medications in the event of an accident or illness. You can also choose your annual deductible, coinsurance percentage, and annual maximum payout.

Lemonade offers two additional preventative packages for adult animals for buyers who want more coverage for ongoing health care. It also provides a puppy/kitten preventative care package for fur babies under age two.

Preventative package: includes an annual wellness exam, yearly tests for parasites and heartworm, annual blood tests, up to three vaccines, and access to the medical advice chat. The Lemonade Preventative package is an essentials-only pet insurance package to keep your pet healthy. Preventative+ package: includes everything from the Preventative package. In addition, it provides flea/tick treatments, heartworm medication, and routine dental cleaning. Again, this is a plan made for primary preventative care.Puppy/kitten preventative package: provides coverage for cats and dogs under age two. The plan includes two wellness exams, spaying or neutering services, microchipping, up to six vaccines or boosters, two fecal or internal parasite tests, and heartworm or flea/tick medication.

These packages are separate from coverage for more expensive care for accidents or illness.

Additional coverage options from Lemonade pet insurance

Lemonade Pet Insurance offers five add-on products to mix and match with your base pet insurance policy. The first few pet insurance add-ons are subject to your annual deductible and base policy coinsurance. The final add-on is not. Keep in mind these services are only available for dogs and cats. Exotic pet coverage is not available through Lemonade pet insurance. The add-ons cover the following services:

Vet exam fees — for additional trips to the vet for follow-ups on illness or injuriesPhysical therapy — pays for alternative treatments such as physical therapy, acupuncture, and hydrotherapyDental illness — pays up to $1,000 per year on top of existing coverage limits for procedures such as tooth extractions and root canals or treatments for issues such as gingivitis and periodontal disease. Lemonade recommends this add-on for dogs under age five and cats under age threeBehavioral conditions — pays up to $1,000 annually for vet-recommended therapy and medication for issues such as aggression or anxietyEnd-of-life and remembrance — pays a flat sum of up to $500 for services, including euthanasia, cremation, or commemorative items to memorialize your cat or dog – even a tattoo of your pet

Lemonade pet insurance also offers an accident and illness plan. This plan covers accidents and illnesses ranging from car accidents and snake bites to cancer, heart disease, and skin conditions. Pet parents who make this investment can use it for emergency care, primary treatment, and prescription medications.

How much do pet insurance plans from Lemonade cost?

Lemonade Pet Insurance policies begin at $10 per month based on breed, age, location, and other factors. Cat insurance coverage tends to be cheaper than dog policies.

You can also customize the coverage you purchase by raising or lowering your annual deductible, coinsurance, and your maximum annual benefits. This allows every pet parent to customize premiums that make sense for their families. At $10 per month for qualifying pets on preventative plans, Lemonade is the most affordable option for pet insurance in its covered states.

Pet insurance works slightly differently from human health insurance. Your coinsurance is the portion of the vet bill Lemonade will cover for you. For example, if the qualifying vet bill is $500, and your coinsurance is 80%, Lemonade will pay $400, and you will pay $100.

However, you must meet your annual deductible before factoring in Lemonade’s payout.

If your annual deductible is $250, and this is your first claim of the year, Lemonade will pay:

$400 (80% coinsurance)- $250 (your deductible for the year)=$150

If your subsequent claim is also $500, Lemonade will pay $400 (80% coinsurance) since you have already met your $250 deductible for the year.

You can choose from the following tiers of coverage:

Policy coinsurance: Lemonade pays 70%, 80%, or 90% of each eligible billAnnual deductible: Buyers pay up to $100, $250, or $500 per year before Lemonade coverage beginsAnnual maximum: Lemonade pays up to $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, or $100,000 per year

For this review, we priced out premiums for a 3-year-old Golden Retriever female named Caboodle with no known chronic issues or parasites. Here’s what Caboodle’s Lemonade pet insurance would cost each month for 80% coinsurance, an annual deductible of $250, and a maximum annual payout of $20,000:

Price per monthBase Policy$35.69Preventative package$17.59Preventative+ package$26.71Vet visits (add-on)$6.93Physical therapy (add-on)$2.26Dental illness (add-on)$12.96Behavioral conditions (add-on)$3.49End-of-life and remembrance (add-on)$3.75

Pet parents who go all-in on Lemonade insurance enjoy a few discounts:

10% off when bundled with another Lemonade product, such as renters insurance5% off for paying a full year’s premium upfront5% off discount per policy for two or more pets

How do I file claims with Lemonade Pet Insurance?

Three conditions must be met before you can file an eligible Lemonade Pet Insurance claim:

You must submit a complete medical record for your pet taken within 12 months of your policy’s start dateA waiting period applies after you sign up for a Lemonade insurance policy:two days for accidents14 days for illnessessix months for cruciate ligament eventsYou must submit an itemized invoice for services you want to be reimbursed. Reimbursement will apply once the deductible is satisfied

Lemonade pet insurance encourages pet parents to file all claims through its mobile app. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. However, you can also call Lemonade at (844) 733-8666 or email customer service at help@lemonade.com. To file a claim on the app:

After logging into your Lemonade account in the app, click on the pink “claim” button in the top-right corner of the pageSign the “honesty pledge”Submit the requested information about your pet’s situationRecord a short video explaining, in simple words, what happened and why you’re submitting a claimUpload supporting documents, including your vet’s medical records and your payment receiptPayment will be disbursed to your account after Lemonade reviews the claim

Compare Lemonade pet insurance vs. Healthy Paws pet insurance

Lemonade Pet Insurance ranks slightly higher than Healthy Paws in pet insurance reviews we found on ConsumerAffairs.com, with Lemonade ranking 4.8/5 and Healthy Paws ranking at 4.2/5. Both companies donate a portion of revenues toward charitable causes, and both carriers allow customers to submit claims via smartphone apps.

Lemonade’s highest annual maximum tops out at $100,000 yearly, while Healthy Paws does not cap its payouts. Healthy Paws can pay some vets directly, taking the stress off pet parents in an emergency. Unlike Lemonade, Healthy Paws does not offer preventative/wellness care options. While Lemonade provides the most competitive pricing options, it is only open in 37 states and Washington, DC. Healthy Paws is available to families in all 50 states.

Compare Lemonade pet insurance vs. Pumpkin pet insurance

Lemonade Pet Insurance and Pumpkin pet insurance both offer pet owners a millennial-friendly purchase experience. Claims are easily filed online, and customer service is available via phone, email, etc. Pumpkin offers slightly higher reimbursement at 90% coinsurance. Lemonade pet owners can choose a 70% or 80% coinsurance rate. In addition, both companies provide coverage for exam fees related to accidents or illness and dental illness with the right add-ons.

A key win for Pumpkin is its coverage of preventable diseases. Even when a vaccine is missed for illnesses like Lyme disease or parvovirus, Pumpkin pet insurance covers preventable diseases, excluding preexisting conditions. Some exclusions apply for senior dogs and cats, but Pumpkin does not decline pets due to age.

Can I earn points or rewards by paying for Lemonade pet insurance with a credit card?

While credit cards don’t compete directly against Lemonade Pet Insurance, you can earn cash back or travel rewards by paying for your insurance premium with the right credit card. For example, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns two miles per dollar spent with a Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card annual fee. Those points can either go toward your next vacation or pay off your monthly statement.

Methodology

Regarding insurance products, there are two main factors to consider: is it easy to sign up, and is it easy to file a claim and get reimbursed for qualifying incidents?

Of course, customization is vital. While certain companies may meet the primary markers, Insider also considers available add-ons, average monthly premiums, and more. We look at how customizable each pet insurance policy is. A $10 policy may be appealing, but if a bargain pet insurance plan is the only coverage a company offers, it could leave a lot of families out in the cold.

We recognize there is no one size fits all remedy for taking care of your pets. So we look for diverse options to ensure each reader has the affordable pet insurance coverage they need. Check out our insurance ratings system to get more details.

FAQs

Is Lemonade a legitimate pet insurance company?

Lemonade is a millennial-friendly insurance carrier with an easy mobile experience. It underwrites its pet, renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance policies.

Does Lemonade pet insurance pay my veterinarian?

You pay for the vet visit and treatments up front. Then you submit a claim for Lemonade to reimburse the eligible portion of the cost. Make sure you understand your plan to avoid ineligible claims. Ex: don’t file a claim for accident coverage if you only paid for a preventative care policy.

Why is Lemonade pet insurance so cheap?

Lemonade charges a flat rate for your insurance premium, which allows the company to keep costs low. Just be aware its most affordable rates only cover certain types of preventative care. Add-ons increase the annual premium by small amounts individually.

How much will Lemonade pet insurance reimburse me?

Lemonade pays 70% to 90% of your vet bill on eligible claims after your annual deductible has been met. This is based on the coinsurance coverage you choose.

Read the original article on Business Insider