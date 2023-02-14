Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
89-year-old Dianne Feinstein won’t seek re-election in 2024 as multiple Democrats launch bids for her seat

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California at the Capitol on April 26, 2022.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024 after much speculation about her future plans and a handful of Democrats entered the race for California’s seat. 

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives.”

“Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years,” the statement continued. “My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

