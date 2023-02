REUTERS/Toby Melville

In a new podcast episode, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whose explicitly transphobic comments have tainted the beloved fantasy series over the past couple years, says she “never set out to upset anyone.”

“However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal,” Rowling added, per Variety.

In the podcast, which is produced by Bari Weiss, a controversial former New York Times opinion columnist, Rowling claims her anti-trans comments have been misinterpreted.

