Prosecution Witness Portrays Alex Murdaugh as Loving Husband and Dad

A caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s family dogs took the stand as a prosecution witness on Tuesday but may have helped the defense after he described the former South Carolina lawyer charged with killing his wife and son as a loving husband and father.

“I never saw that man even raise his voice at his wife and kids,” Dale Roger Davis, who took care of the family’s three Labradors for four years, testified during Murdaugh’s double-murder trial in Colleton County Court. “Anything she wanted, or the boys wanted, he would try to get it for them.”

Davis later added that Murdaugh once shied away from fatally shooting one of the family’s injured hounds, noting that the 54-year-old asked him to do the “mercy” kill instead because he could not bring himself to do it. The caretaker’s portrayal of Murdaugh as a sensitive family man was unexpected, given that prosecutors allege he shot his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, in a diabolical scheme to shield the discovery of his financial crimes.

