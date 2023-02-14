Tue. Feb 14th, 2023
    News

    Ukraine Official Reveals Goal of Suspected Russian Balloons

    By

    Feb 14, 2023 , , , , ,
    Ukraine Official Reveals Goal of Suspected Russian Balloons

    REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

    Balloons are floating over Ukraine, too, Kyiv authorities said this week. But this time, they appear to come from Russia and be aimed at contributing to Moscow’s war efforts, according to Ukrainian officials.

    Ukraine detected balloons with angled reflectors of radio waves over Ukraine Tuesday, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, said. The announcements comes just days after Ukraine’s army downed an aerial reconnaissance vehicle and balloons with reflectors Sunday, the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

    Russia is launching the balloons to distract Ukraine’s air defense, Ihnat said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIVE: Ohio Gov. Holds Press Conference on Toxic Train Derailment

    Feb 14, 2023
    News

    1st Missile Strike At Aerial Object Over Lake Huron Missed

    Feb 14, 2023
    News

    Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrate their tenth Valentine’s Day together

    Feb 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LIVE: Ohio Gov. Holds Press Conference on Toxic Train Derailment

    Feb 14, 2023
    News

    1st Missile Strike At Aerial Object Over Lake Huron Missed

    Feb 14, 2023
    News

    Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy celebrate their tenth Valentine’s Day together

    Feb 14, 2023
    News

    Emmerdale reveals Paddy’s whereabouts but ex-wives Mandy and Chas FAIL to see the vet

    Feb 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy