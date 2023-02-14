Ukraine Official Reveals Goal of Suspected Russian Balloons

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Balloons are floating over Ukraine, too, Kyiv authorities said this week. But this time, they appear to come from Russia and be aimed at contributing to Moscow’s war efforts, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine detected balloons with angled reflectors of radio waves over Ukraine Tuesday, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, said. The announcements comes just days after Ukraine’s army downed an aerial reconnaissance vehicle and balloons with reflectors Sunday, the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Russia is launching the balloons to distract Ukraine’s air defense, Ihnat said.

