    LG’s Cordzero Mop-Vacuum Is Your Best Line of Defense This Allergy Season

    The LG Cordzero A9 Kompressor Vacuum and Mop has been a game changer for my family and me—especially now that allergy season is officially on the horizon. The advanced vacuum cleaner is engineered with a next-level motor that allows for powerful suction on carpet, tile, and hardwood floors. One of my favorite features is that the Cordzero vacuum also doubles as a mop and lets you clean and charge at the same thanks to two quick-release batteries.

    The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges and come back for more. When you press the Kompressor lever on the vacuum, it can compress collected dirt, dust, and pet hair in the bin, which creates way more bin capacity than your average vacuum.

