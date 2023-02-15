Alex Murdaugh Told Sister-in-Law His Family ‘Did Not Suffer’ During Murder

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Reuters / Twitter

Alex Murdaugh’s sister-in-law stunned the courtroom on Tuesday, detailing for the first time how the former lawyer assured her that his wife and son “did not suffer” when they were fatally shot in June 2021—allegedly by him.

Murder victim Maggie Murdaugh’s older sister, Marian Proctor testified that her brother-in-law even provided his own theory about the mindset of their killer.

“He said that he did not know who it was, but he felt like whoever did it had thought about it for a really long time,” Proctor told Colleton County jurors.

Read more at The Daily Beast.