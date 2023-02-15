‘I Was Groomed’: Another Ex-Student Breaks Silence on Teacher Accused of Molestation

Volusia County Corrections

On Sunday, a 42-year-old Florida gym teacher was arrested for allegedly having “an ongoing inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old pupil.

But the disturbing claims against Arin Hankerd didn’t come as much of a surprise to multiple former students who were interviewed by The Daily Beast.

One of those students, who asked to remain anonymous, said she started “unofficially dating” Hankerd when she was just a senior at Mainland High School in 2018 after years of flirting. The two regularly spent weekends together at his home in Ormond Beach, she alleges.

