Nationwide pet insurance review: Coverage and Rates

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Nationwide pet insurance is a well-known company offering pet owners customized pet insurance coverage at competitive rates. Nationwide has provided homeowners, auto, and other insurance products since 1926. However, its pet insurance has only been on the market since 1999. Still, many families trust Nationwide products to reimburse them for pet fees, cover wellness care, and more.

Nationwide pet insurance offers customizable plans and discounts, including discounts for multiple pets, healthy lifestyle choices, and preexisting condition coverage options. In addition, buyers with a home, auto, renters, or other insurance policies through Nationwide may qualify for multi-policy discounts.

The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has achieved an A+ rating, which speaks volumes about its trustworthiness and commitment to providing quality service. Additionally, Nationwide pet insurance is available in all 50 states, making it easy for pet owners to find coverage regardless of where they live.

Pet insurance plans from Nationwide

Nationwide pet insurance offers three pet insurance plans you can choose from: major medical, major medical with wellness, and whole pet.

The major medical plan provides pet insurance coverage for illnesses and injuries. The coverage amount will depend on the treated condition (up to the annual reimbursement limit).

It’s the least expensive of the Nationwide pet insurance options but offers the lowest coverage. In the event of an accident or illness, your out-of-pocket expenses would be higher. You can add the wellness plan to it for a more comprehensive package.

With major medical with wellness coverage, you’ll get reimbursed for preventative services like heartworm tests, vaccinations, illnesses, and injuries. This is an excellent option if you don’t need coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions with the benefits of wellness coverage. In addition, premiums are affordable for the average pet parent providing significant financial relief in an emergency without a massive strain on their wallets.

Whole pet is the most comprehensive and expensive plan compared to the other two coverage options.

The whole pet plan will cover illnesses, injuries, accidents, exams, and testing, up to the allowed annual maximum. It will also cover treatment for congenital conditions. But you’ll have to add pet wellness coverage if you want more preventative stuff included in your policy. Nevertheless, a growing number of pet parents choose this option to be prepared for the worst. While we all hope it will never be us, the whole pet Plan could save pet parents thousands in veterinary bills.

Additional coverage options from Nationwide pet insurance

Nationwide pet insurance doesn’t offer any additional coverages or add-ons outside of being able to combine the pet wellness plan with the major medical plan.

How much does pet insurance from Nationwide cost?

The price of your pet insurance with Nationwide pet insurance will depend on a variety of factors, including your pet’s age, breed, gender, and where you’re located.

For this review, we used a handful of different pet profiles to get an idea of the typical cost of coverage.

This first example will examine coverage options for a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd living in Colorado.

pet insurance quote

Meghan Hunter

As you can see, the major medical plan is the least expensive at $34.66 per month, with the major medical with wellness being the most expensive at $53.68 per month.

The price of the whole pet plan falls in the middle, but the premium will depend on the reimbursement level chosen. The per-pet rate may be lower for households with multiple pets.

These are the premiums for a large 2-year-old mixed-breed dog living in New York.

Dog insurance quote

Meghan Hunter

As you can see, the premiums in this example are higher, mainly influenced by the dog’s size.

Now let’s look at two examples of coverage for cats.

Below is what you’ll pay for coverage for a 3-year-old medium-haired mixed-breed cat living in South Carolina.

Cat insurance quote

Meghan Hunter

Again, the prices vary, going from the least expensive option, major medical, at $13.54 per month, to the most costly, major medical with wellness, at $36.16 per month. If shopping for the lowest price product, the $7 difference between major medical and whole pet is explained by full coverage for hereditary and congenital diseases (not preexisting conditions) with the whole pet plan. The jump in rates between whole pet and major medical with wellness is because you’re technically getting two plans (wellness and medical).

Lastly, below are the premiums for a 6-year-old mixed-breed short-haired cat living in California.

Cat insurance quote

Meghan Hunter

Like the other examples, the price of the policies increases as coverage increases, with major medical coverage costing $23.76 per month on up to $41.76 for major medical with wellness. The cost of a whole pet plan is in the middle, but it depends on your chosen reimbursement level.

How do I file a claim with Nationwide pet insurance?

Nationwide pet insurance’s claims process is pretty straightforward. You can either file a claim online or download the claims form. Then email it, fax it, or mail it in.

Nationwide’s claims department can be reached by email at submitmyclaim@petinsurance.com. By fax at 714-989-5600. Or by mail at:

Nationwide Claims Department

PO Box 2344

Brea, California 92822

Claims are typically processed within 30 days, and you can choose between a paper check or electronic payment. For speedier claims, submit your documents and application, including vet’s invoices.

Nationwide’s pet insurance customer service number is 800-540-2016, and agents are available Monday through Saturday.

Compare Nationwide pet insurance vs. Healthy Paws

While both companies offer comparable coverage, there are a few key differences. Nationwide pet insurance’s plans include vet exam fees for covered conditions, whereas Healthy Paws does not. However, Healthy Paws does not have limits on its coverage like Nationwide does.

Compared to Nationwide, Healthy Paws is more affordable and will accept pets up to 14 years old. The only downfalls are no wellness plan options and no coverage for exotic pets. In addition, to be covered by Healthy Paws, a vet must complete a clinical exam. With Nationwide, it’s sometimes possible to use records for enrollment.

For some parents, two distinguishing features could be the breaking point. First, Nationwide customers already signed up for auto, home, or other insurance policies may qualify for multi-policy discounts. Familiarity is key. While Healthy Paws discounts and premiums vary, the company donates part of its profits to homeless pets. Healthy Paws believes it’s about more than business, and many of its customers agree.

Compare Nationwide pet insurance vs. Figo

Both Nationwide pet insurance and Pet Insurance are well-known in the pet insurance space and offer many similar types of coverage.

Figo’s offerings are more flexible than Nationwide’s as you have more annual coverage limit options to choose from with Figo. You can also select various reimbursement levels and deductibles with Figo. While some pet parents choose yearly limits of $5,000-$10,000, Figo is among a shrinking list of pet insurance companies offering unlimited coverage options.

Nationwide offers coverage for exotic pets, while Figo does not. But Figo‘s premiums are generally slightly less expensive than Nationwide when comparing coverage options.

Methodology

In reviewing Nationwide pet insurance, we looked at a variety of factors, including:

CostCoverage limitsOptions for customizationAvailable add-onsCustomer service

When considering cost, we compared Nationwide’s premiums to industry averages. Then, in looking at coverage and add-ons, we factored in the various levels of coverage offered by the company and whether or not it provided additional coverage.

Of course, customization was also a factor in our review because people want a pet insurance policy fitting their personal needs and wants. Customer service is also an essential factor. Pet parents looking for pet insurance will want to know they’re taken care of if they need to use their policy. Our primary question in pet insurance reviews is whether the plans make sense for the average user.

FAQs

Does Nationwide pet insurance cost more for older pets?

Yes, like most insurances, the cost of your pet insurance premium will increase as your cat or dog ages. Insurance companies know the older your pet is, the more likely it will face an illness. Higher premiums reflect this. In addition, there are some age limits for certain types of coverage depending on the provider. With average premiums between $20 and $60 with many pet insurance companies, these exclusions help companies avoid rate increases across the board.

What is Nationwide’s pet insurance reimbursement rate?

The reimbursement rate on your Nationwide pet insurance policy will depend on which plan you get. For example, Nationwide’s whole pet plan with the wellness plan add-on offers varying reimbursement levels of 50%, 70%, or 90%. Your premium increases as your reimbursement level increases. Remember that reimbursement starts once you’ve met your deductible.

How long has Nationwide pet insurance been around?

Nationwide has been offering pet insurance for over 20 years, starting in 1999. As the largest pet insurance provider in the US, you can rest assured knowing you’re getting quality coverage backed by a reputable company.

Read the original article on Business Insider