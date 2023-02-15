Arizona Authorities Issue Evacuation, Shelter-In-Place Orders After Nitric Acid Spill

ARIZONA – The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued a shelter-in-place request for nearby residents after a nitric acid spill caused by a crash in south Tucson.

The warning applies to all individuals within a one-mile radius of the accident, which occurred near Kolb Road along I-10.

Responding to the incident are Tucson Fire, Pima County Office of Emergency Management, Arizona DPS, and the Department of Public Safety’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit.

Tucson Fire Hazmat Team working with our partners at @Arizona_DPS to control the hazmat and brush fire incidents at Rita and I10. Continue to avoid the area, I10 will remain closed an extended period of time. Stay safe @cityoftucson pic.twitter.com/oM4WKD5C0E

— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 14, 2023

Authorities recommend that everyone in the area turn off heaters, air conditioning units, and other equipment that may draw in outside air.

The crash involved a truck that overturned onto its side in the median, and there is no current information available regarding the driver’s condition.

Officials anticipate a lengthy road closure.

