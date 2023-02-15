Putin’s new recruits filling gaps in a decimated Russian unit keep bunching up into a ‘pile of people’ in battle, making them easy targets, Ukrainian troops say

Members of a Ukrainian artillery unit prepare to fire an M109 self propelled artillery unit at Russian mortar positions around Vuhledar from a frontline position on December 19, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

New Russian soldiers are struggling on the battlefield in Ukraine’s east, The Guardian reported.

The small mining town of Vuhledar is the site of ongoing fighting as Russia aims to take more territory.

But Ukraine has managed to maintain a strong defense in recent weeks.

Russian forces are floundering in east Ukraine as new recruits and poorly-trained conscripts fail to make significant headway amid ongoing battle near the small mining town of Vuhledar.

Vuhledar and its surrounding villages in the Donetsk region have been the site of concentrated fighting for months. November saw heavy troop losses for Russia and a near mutiny among men of the 155th Marine Brigade stationed in the area after Kremlin officials downplayed reports of casualties following a failed assault.

But renewed fighting in Vuhledar began in earnest late last month, prompting Ukraine to double down on its efforts to hold the advantageous town which offers an elevated position and collection of high-rise buildings that give Ukrainian defenders a literal leg-up in combat, as well as sufficient cover from Russia’s bombardments.

Ukrainian soldiers stationed in the region told The Guardian this week that Russia’s attacks in Vuhledar are daily and often begin in the early hours of the morning around 4 a.m; artillery fire is near constant in the area and losses are mounting on both sides, but losing the town would be a major blow to Ukraine’s strategy in the east, as well as a decisive win for a flailing Russia.

Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized Brigade, an armored unit, has been leading Vuhledar’s defense, aided by members of the country’s 68th Jaeger infantry brigade, The Guardian reported. The servicemen are relying on technology, including drones that can gather Russian intelligence, and Javelin anti-tank missiles in their defense, they told the outlet.

Ukraine has managed to lose little ground in the fight thus far — though it helps that Russia seems to be putting forth a particularly weak offense, one soldier said.

“We can see very clearly that they’re poorly trained,” a senior lieutenant who goes by the call sign of Tykhyi, told The Guardian. “They don’t have any tactics. It’s as if they were told, you have this task, go and do it, but they were not told how to do it. So they just improvise.”

Russian forces near Vuhledar are primarily made up of members of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, according to The Institute for the Study of War, more than 80% of whom are newly mobilized soldiers. Military experts and commentators have chalked up Russia’s ongoing problems in the area to a combination of poor leadership by top generals and insufficient troop training among the new conscripts, CNN reported.

The new recruits often “gather in one pile of people” making them easy to target, Tykhyi, 23, told The Guardian. One Ukrainian estimate cited by The Guardian suggested Russia is losing 17 soldiers for each slain Ukrainian defender.

A representative of the Ukrainian Tavriisk operational direction, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade will be forced to restaff for a third time following the heavy losses, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

One particularly egregious attack by Russia last week prompted the country’s forces to abandon at least 30 armored vehicles, reports and photos indicate.

Satellite photos and video from the region depict carnage and chaos in Vuhledar and its surrounding villages, even as Russian officials continue to claim that all is going according to plan nearly a year into the unprovoked war.

Russia’s struggles in the east come amid reports that the country has begun its long-awaited escalation.

