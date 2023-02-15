Wed. Feb 15th, 2023
    SEE IT! Woman Accused of Decapitating, Dismembering Lover Randomly Attacks Own Lawyer In Court

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – During a court hearing in Brown County, Wisconsin, Taylor Schabusiness, a 25-year-old woman accused of a gruesome killing and dismemberment, attacked her attorney Quinn Jolly after the judge agreed to postpone her trial.

    Jolly requested an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review Schabusiness’s competency to stand trial, which the judge reluctantly granted. As reported by WLUK-TV, Schabusiness lunged at Jolly, and a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

    The hearing was cleared before resuming. Schabusiness faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault for killing Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022, allegedly strangling him, sexually abusing him, and dismembering his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

    Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and she is being held on a $2 million cash bond. Following the incident, the judge rescheduled her competency hearing to March 6 and proposed a May 15 trial date.

